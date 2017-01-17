Just a guide for those coming over. Parking - about 1500 free spots on the site but these will go quickly, parsonage retail, Pennington flash ,and town centre only a short walk away. Food n Ale, Thomas Burke is a great spoons so any early starts make this a good point to do so, then your walk to the ground will not see you go thirsty from here. Railway pub near to Miners for those parked near to parsonage retail which has an harvester on site. Leigh East, whistling wren and Holiday inn on LSV site plus the Legends bar which is on the west stand concourse and is cheaper than the wren. Would recommend the Brittania for those heading from town but will be absolutely rammed quite early and after game but cracking privately owned proper pub.

Will be a great game that should earn a cracking lad and some good causes a few bob.

Ps bring your cameras and you can get your photo taken with John Woods, ok it's only a statue but at least you have a chance of catching him now.