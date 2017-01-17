WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

 
Post a reply

V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:30 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15731
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Just a guide for those coming over. Parking - about 1500 free spots on the site but these will go quickly, parsonage retail, Pennington flash ,and town centre only a short walk away. Food n Ale, Thomas Burke is a great spoons so any early starts make this a good point to do so, then your walk to the ground will not see you go thirsty from here. Railway pub near to Miners for those parked near to parsonage retail which has an harvester on site. Leigh East, whistling wren and Holiday inn on LSV site plus the Legends bar which is on the west stand concourse and is cheaper than the wren. Would recommend the Brittania for those heading from town but will be absolutely rammed quite early and after game but cracking privately owned proper pub.
Will be a great game that should earn a cracking lad and some good causes a few bob.
Ps bring your cameras and you can get your photo taken with John Woods, ok it's only a statue but at least you have a chance of catching him now.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:45 pm
diggory compton User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 496
Location: weatherfield
[youtube][/youtube]
maurice wrote:
Just a guide for those coming over. Parking - about 1500 free spots on the site but these will go quickly, parsonage retail, Pennington flash ,and town centre only a short walk away. Food n Ale, Thomas Burke is a great spoons so any early starts make this a good point to do so, then your walk to the ground will not see you go thirsty from here. Railway pub near to Miners for those parked near to parsonage retail which has an harvester on site. Leigh East, whistling wren and Holiday inn on LSV site plus the Legends bar which is on the west stand concourse and is cheaper than the wren. Would recommend the Brittania for those heading from town but will be absolutely rammed quite early and after game but cracking privately owned proper pub.
Will be a great game that should earn a cracking lad and some good causes a few bob.
Ps bring your cameras and you can get your photo taken with John Woods, ok it's only a statue but at least you have a chance of catching him now.

Can I have your autograph Mo?

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:59 pm
Finfin Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 18, 2003 1:13 pm
Posts: 1631
Was the availability of the DW Stadium at least discussed for this one?

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:08 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 732
Location: Around the three Sisters
Wigan squad for Leigh Centurions
Joe Bretherton, Tony Clubb, Macauley Davies, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Connor Farrell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Jake Shorrocks, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, George Williams & Josh Woods.

For the Centurions, former Wigan player Ryan Hampshire joins new recruits Ben Crooks, James Green, Antoni Maria, Eloi Pelissier, Glenn Stewart & Atelea Vea with all seven players set to debut in Sunday’s game.

Leigh Squad
Jamie Acton, Mitch Brown, James Clare, Ben Crooks, Matty Dawson, Josh Drinkwater, James Green, Ryan Hampshire, Harrison Hansen, Adam Higson, Gareth Hock, Liam Hood, Sam Hopkins, Antoni Maria, Gregg McNally, Cory Paterson, Eloi Pelissier, Ben Reynolds , Glenn Stewart, Danny Tickle & Atelea Vea.

Re: V Leigh Sunday 22nd Jan 3pm

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 4:41 pm
diggory compton User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 496
Location: weatherfield
Ashton Bears wrote:
Wigan squad for Leigh Centurions
Joe Bretherton, Tony Clubb, Macauley Davies, Tom Davies, Morgan Escaré, Connor Farrell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Jake Shorrocks, Ryan Sutton, Lewis Tierney, George Williams & Josh Woods.

For the Centurions, former Wigan player Ryan Hampshire joins new recruits Ben Crooks, James Green, Antoni Maria, Eloi Pelissier, Glenn Stewart & Atelea Vea with all seven players set to debut in Sunday’s game.

Leigh Squad
Jamie Acton, Mitch Brown, James Clare, Ben Crooks, Matty Dawson, Josh Drinkwater, James Green, Ryan Hampshire, Harrison Hansen, Adam Higson, Gareth Hock, Liam Hood, Sam Hopkins, Antoni Maria, Gregg McNally, Cory Paterson, Eloi Pelissier, Ben Reynolds , Glenn Stewart, Danny Tickle & Atelea Vea.

James Clare making his Leigh debut also.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Cruncher, Dai Jones, JWarriors, MattyB, Norris Cole, Sweaty Betty's and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,9271,91375,6974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  