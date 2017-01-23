BOJ04 wrote:
round 1 hull 40 wakey 6 and 3 loses to start season.....
bottom 4 for us on the last 2 friendlies
but they are friendlies
our centres and halfs are not up to the standard for us to be in top 8
centres area real concern
Please tell us which of our first choice 1-5 played against Fev and Dewsbury.
BJB may feature but, he wont be playing FB, apart from that, it was our second string.
Lyne & Toupu will be just fine at centre and probably Johnstone and BJB on the wing plus, Grix at FB and it was a long way from that option yesterday.