Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:38 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3285
Location: Orange street
Well decided to go along at the last minute but It was a very poor display I thought. The starting 13 was a reasonable team and was out played in every department.

There has been a lot of discussion about getting another hooker. There was a bloke on the field for fev who I thought had a great game and he's one of our own grown, Mattie Wildie.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:44 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1701
Homer_J_Simpson wrote:
How many first choice players were you without?

Very encouraging game for us Fev fans, I'd guess not so much for yourselves.

A few but a few played aswell well played Fev

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:53 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1701
Prince Buster wrote:
Well decided to go along at the last minute but It was a very poor display I thought. The starting 13 was a reasonable team and was out played in every department.

There has been a lot of discussion about getting another hooker. There was a bloke on the field for fev who I thought had a great game and he's one of our own grown, Mattie Wildie.

Good lad is Mattie, big Wakefield fan.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:08 pm
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 347
Well, the lose at Fev means as much as the wins at Leeds and Dewsbury, and against Cas.

Well done Fev, I hope they have another good season

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:25 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1170
The result doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things but the performance was a little concerning. Yes we weren't at full strength but we had plenty of our first team squad playing a lot of minutes and i'd have expected a bit better that what we saw. Still better to get it out of the way now and credit to Fev on their performance.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:53 pm
bentleberry Strong-running second rower
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 347
Sacred Cow wrote:
The result doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things but the performance was a little concerning. Yes we weren't at full strength but we had plenty of our first team squad playing a lot of minutes and i'd have expected a bit better that what we saw. Still better to get it out of the way now and credit to Fev on their performance.


I'd rather 70% effort and no injuries during pre-season, than 100% effort and picking up injuries

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:00 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5724
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Score really flattered Wakefield. Fev were sharp and very entertaining. Plenty of enthusiasm.
With the exception of Huby and possibly Mazive the Wakefield team couldn't be arsed and just took it in turns to fumble and give cheap penalties away. BJB and Gibson had real defensive shockers.
Miller had no positive contribution whatsoever. His last pass of the game reminded me of a bride throwing her corsage over her head.
Tupou and Lyne must've loved it though.
Very tough 80 minutes to watch for the travelling fans.
Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 7:01 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2868
Talking to a mate after the game and I agree with what he said which was Fev treated it as a league game as Wakey seemed to treat it as the friendly it was, if that sounds right :THINK: I hope Fev will be up there, hopefully above KR, well done Fev. :CLAP:
Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, alegend, bentleberry, Big lads mate, Billy tiger, caslad75, charlie63wildcat, Dave K., DonniCat, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, fullofhope, Google [Bot], Inoffski1, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, judge the jules, jus@casvegas, Kevin Turvey, KevW60349, M62 J30 TRINITY, Overground, PHe, pitchy, poplar cats alive, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Rotherham Fev Fan, Shifty Cat, Smew, steadygetyerboots-on, The Clan, The Phantom Horseman, Towns88, Trinity1315, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 439 guests

