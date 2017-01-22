When we (Fev) first brought in the new ticketing system (I can't remember when it was) it did cause lots of problems and there were occasions when there were big queues. The Fev fans, who are not backwards in voicing an opinion, moaned a lot about it on social media (as well as away fans).



I haven't seen any moans about it for a long time which suggests the setup has been sorted. In any case, why not come early and visit the clubhouse or have a wander round, our ground has improved in leaps and bounds in lots of ways in recent years.