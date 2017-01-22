WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Fev.

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Next up Fev.

 
Post a reply

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:31 am
The Phantom Horseman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 248
When we (Fev) first brought in the new ticketing system (I can't remember when it was) it did cause lots of problems and there were occasions when there were big queues. The Fev fans, who are not backwards in voicing an opinion, moaned a lot about it on social media (as well as away fans).

I haven't seen any moans about it for a long time which suggests the setup has been sorted. In any case, why not come early and visit the clubhouse or have a wander round, our ground has improved in leaps and bounds in lots of ways in recent years.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:51 am
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2866
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
When we (Fev) first brought in the new ticketing system (I can't remember when it was) it did cause lots of problems and there were occasions when there were big queues. The Fev fans, who are not backwards in voicing an opinion, moaned a lot about it on social media (as well as away fans).

I haven't seen any moans about it for a long time which suggests the setup has been sorted. In any case, why not come early and visit the clubhouse or have a wander round, our ground has improved in leaps and bounds in lots of ways in recent years.

It sure has, I enjoy going, even if my mum and dad are Fev fans :roll: so if you spot father and son arguing you know who it is :thumb:

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:27 am
thebeagle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 203
Yes , was impressed by the ground last year.
Well done to all concerned.
If only....

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:50 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7363
I hope they have put some more powerful bulbs in the floodlights.
It was very dark, even wit the lights on, last season.

(I know that BV isnt the best but, it was hard to see Max score the late winner and it was only a few yards from where we were stood)

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:15 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5934
Fev 28 - 20 Wakey. Poor defence on show today.

YRe: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:20 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1119
Yes, serious reality check today I'm afraid.

That was poor.

Without been disrespectable to Fev, we had enough established 1st team players in that squad to come away with the win.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:20 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1698
Good entertaining pre season friendly

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:30 pm
Homer_J_Simpson Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Sep 16, 2011 11:16 am
Posts: 467
How many first choice players were you without?

Very encouraging game for us Fev fans, I'd guess not so much for yourselves.
Featherstone Rovers - Co-Operative Championship League Leaders and Champions 2011
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, ball-in-hand, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, Billy tiger, captaincaveman, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, fullofhope, Google [Bot], got there, hazzard, Homer_J_Simpson, imwakefieldtillidie, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, pocket 4's, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Spookdownunder, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, trinity1, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Whatisup, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 461 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,4812,89675,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  