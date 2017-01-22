|
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 248
|
When we (Fev) first brought in the new ticketing system (I can't remember when it was) it did cause lots of problems and there were occasions when there were big queues. The Fev fans, who are not backwards in voicing an opinion, moaned a lot about it on social media (as well as away fans).
I haven't seen any moans about it for a long time which suggests the setup has been sorted. In any case, why not come early and visit the clubhouse or have a wander round, our ground has improved in leaps and bounds in lots of ways in recent years.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 8:51 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2866
|
The Phantom Horseman wrote:
When we (Fev) first brought in the new ticketing system (I can't remember when it was) it did cause lots of problems and there were occasions when there were big queues. The Fev fans, who are not backwards in voicing an opinion, moaned a lot about it on social media (as well as away fans).
I haven't seen any moans about it for a long time which suggests the setup has been sorted. In any case, why not come early and visit the clubhouse or have a wander round, our ground has improved in leaps and bounds in lots of ways in recent years.
It sure has, I enjoy going, even if my mum and dad are Fev fans
so if you spot father and son arguing you know who it is
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:27 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 07, 2016 12:46 pm
Posts: 203
|
Yes , was impressed by the ground last year.
Well done to all concerned.
If only....
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 11:50 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7363
|
I hope they have put some more powerful bulbs in the floodlights.
It was very dark, even wit the lights on, last season.
(I know that BV isnt the best but, it was hard to see Max score the late winner and it was only a few yards from where we were stood)
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:15 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5934
|
Fev 28 - 20 Wakey. Poor defence on show today.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1119
|
Yes, serious reality check today I'm afraid.
That was poor.
Without been disrespectable to Fev, we had enough established 1st team players in that squad to come away with the win.
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:20 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1698
|
Good entertaining pre season friendly
|
|
Sun Jan 22, 2017 5:30 pm
|
Joined: Fri Sep 16, 2011 11:16 am
Posts: 467
|
How many first choice players were you without?
Very encouraging game for us Fev fans, I'd guess not so much for yourselves.
|
Featherstone Rovers - Co-Operative Championship League Leaders and Champions 2011
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, ball-in-hand, bellycouldtackle, bigalf, Billy tiger, captaincaveman, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, fullofhope, Google [Bot], got there, hazzard, Homer_J_Simpson, imwakefieldtillidie, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, pocket 4's, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Spookdownunder, The Devil's Advocate, The Phantom Horseman, trinity1, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Whatisup, Willzay, Yosemite Sam and 461 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|