Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:39 pm
coco the fullback User avatar
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm
Posts: 1824
Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains
Willzay wrote:
What's the point if they keep 100% of the profits

Maybe it's part of the deal for us using their training facilities? ??

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:40 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2859
A ticket outlet in the car park purchase tickets before entry hope its better than last time or get there 2 hours before KO :roll:

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:40 pm
vastman User avatar
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25418
Location: Poodle Power!
Prince Buster wrote:
For some reason Fev have chosen not to send tickets over to us so we can buy in advance from our shop. Also heard they keep 100% of the gate money.

I am now asking myself do I need to go through all the chaos at the ground on match day. If Fev can't be arsed to organise the entrance system, I may not bother going.


Who told you that? I find that very hard to believe unless as stated it's aprt of the training deal in which case it's a solid piece of business - if it was Belly it doesn't count :D
SUPPORT SWAG...

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:55 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3282
Location: Orange street
vastman wrote:
Who told you that? I find that very hard to believe unless as stated it's aprt of the training deal in which case it's a solid piece of business - if it was Belly it doesn't count :D



Heard its payment for training facilities which I think is entirely fair, no problem at all with that.

Its the messing around on match day and their refusal to allow us to buy tickets from our club beforehand that I don't like.
If they can't be bothered to send us tickets then I can't be bothered to attend.

If you really want to know who told me PM please.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:44 pm
cheshirecat57 User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 13, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 652
Prince Buster wrote:
Heard its payment for training facilities which I think is entirely fair, no problem at all with that.

Its the messing around on match day and their refusal to allow us to buy tickets from our club beforehand that I don't like.
If they can't be bothered to send us tickets then I can't be bothered to attend.

If you really want to know who told me PM please.

Is it me ? Or am i missing some thing ! Surely its makes sense to make one journey to the ground we are playing at and pay on the gate, than make two journey's to pick up tickets beforehand :shock:

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:47 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3282
Location: Orange street
cheshirecat57 wrote:
Is it me ? Or am i missing some thing ! Surely its makes sense to make one journey to the ground we are playing at and pay on the gate, than make two journey's to pick up tickets beforehand :shock:


After the fiasco last year, yes it is. I am lucky, live in Wakey and going to the shop in ridings is no problem at all, in fact pass it several times per week.
