vastman wrote:
Who told you that? I find that very hard to believe unless as stated it's aprt of the training deal in which case it's a solid piece of business - if it was Belly it doesn't count
Heard its payment for training facilities which I think is entirely fair, no problem at all with that.
Its the messing around on match day and their refusal to allow us to buy tickets from our club beforehand that I don't like.
If they can't be bothered to send us tickets then I can't be bothered to attend.
If you really want to know who told me PM please.