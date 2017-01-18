WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Fev.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:03 pm
BRIGGY
Joined: Fri Jul 29, 2011 2:12 pm
Posts: 351
Anyone know what entrance fee,s will be at Fev?, I understand its cash on the gate, thanks.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:18 pm
bentleberry
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 12:07 am
Posts: 342
£15 for adults I think I've read

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:27 pm
imwakefieldtillidie
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1570
dull nickname wrote:
The way i see it is, we want to hit the ground running and get some points on the board, get in the top 8, hang the rest of it.
I fully support this model. Plus gives us a few quid.


I'm not disagreeing with it, I'm just saying that although we have 5 games, I can't think of any player possibly being involved in more than 3 so the risk of injuries is going to be similar to that of shorter, but more intense programme of games.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:31 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5929
Pay on the gate at Fev is a massive joke.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:13 pm
The Dreadnought
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Sep 17, 2012 7:39 pm
Posts: 2406
Location: Front row
Willzay wrote:
Pay on the gate at Fev is a massive joke.

Agreed i remember last year quiuing outside the ground just to get a ticket
Re: Next up Fev.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 2:39 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7351
BOJ04 wrote:
Does anybody think that playing 5 friendlies is to much- considering we have to play hopefully over 30 games this year? is any other club playing 5?????

I think it opens our self up to injuries


I think that clubs like ours need to start the season well, whereas, some of the big boys, who know that they will be competing for the big prize at the end of the season, can afford to take a more measured approach and they build towards a big finish.
The risk fo Trinity would be leaving themselves a couple of wins short to make the top 8.
Therefore, it important for us to start the season quickly.
Also, as others have said, there may be 5 fixtures but, nobody will play more than 3 games and the real plus this season, is to see so many of our younger players getting some experience, which should help us with our junior development, something that is the best that its ever been.
If we can sneak a couple of early wins, when the likes of Huddersfield, Salford and Widnes are still finding their feet, that will do us just fine. :D

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:32 pm
Big lads mate
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2857
On past visits to PO road I've had to get a ticket from the ticket office then through the turnstiles and it was chaos, does anyone know if it's the same procedure or cash at the turnstile. The reason this was done was due to allegedly fiddling on cash paying turnstiles.

Re: Next up Fev.

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:38 am
PopTart
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8893
Location: wakefield
When you look at Salford injuries, the best thing we can get through this phase of preseason is no injuries and some tuning of the key plays and partnerships
Re: Next up Fev.

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 1:28 pm
Prince Buster
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3279
Location: Orange street
For some reason Fev have chosen not to send tickets over to us so we can buy in advance from our shop. Also heard they keep 100% of the gate money.

I am now asking myself do I need to go through all the chaos at the ground on match day. If Fev can't be arsed to organise the entrance system, I may not bother going.
