BOJ04 wrote: Does anybody think that playing 5 friendlies is to much- considering we have to play hopefully over 30 games this year? is any other club playing 5?????



I think it opens our self up to injuries

I think that clubs like ours need to start the season well, whereas, some of the big boys, who know that they will be competing for the big prize at the end of the season, can afford to take a more measured approach and they build towards a big finish.The risk fo Trinity would be leaving themselves a couple of wins short to make the top 8.Therefore, it important for us to start the season quickly.Also, as others have said, there may be 5 fixtures but, nobody will play more than 3 games and the real plus this season, is to see so many of our younger players getting some experience, which should help us with our junior development, something that is the best that its ever been.If we can sneak a couple of early wins, when the likes of Huddersfield, Salford and Widnes are still finding their feet, that will do us just fine.