Chester has already named his 20 man squad for Sunday:



Christian Ackroyd

Chris Annakin

Joe Arundel

Tinirau Arona

James Batchelor

Mason Caton-Brown

Jordan Crowther

Anthony England

Liam Finn

Ashley Gibson

Craig Huby

Ben Jones-Bishop

Lee Kershaw

Judah Mazive

Jacob Miller

Bradley Moules

Liam Senior

Mikey Sio

Anthony Walker

Aaron Yorke



A very youthful squad (like the dewsbury game), with the obvious exceptions of Huby, England and Finn but, we should have plenty to get over the top of Fev.



A few players will still want to put a marker down to secure their spot in the 1st round of SL and another chance for some of the youngsters to shine.



I wonder if Chester has made his mind up for his starting squad against Hull.

The halves and 9 are most interesting and there are plenty of options in the pack.



Looking forward to it !