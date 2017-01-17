Chester has already named his 20 man squad for Sunday:
Christian Ackroyd
Chris Annakin
Joe Arundel
Tinirau Arona
James Batchelor
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Ashley Gibson
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Lee Kershaw
Judah Mazive
Jacob Miller
Bradley Moules
Liam Senior
Mikey Sio
Anthony Walker
Aaron Yorke
A very youthful squad (like the dewsbury game), with the obvious exceptions of Huby, England and Finn but, we should have plenty to get over the top of Fev.
A few players will still want to put a marker down to secure their spot in the 1st round of SL and another chance for some of the youngsters to shine.
I wonder if Chester has made his mind up for his starting squad against Hull.
The halves and 9 are most interesting and there are plenty of options in the pack.
Looking forward to it !
