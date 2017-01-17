WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Fev.

Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:20 pm
wrencat1873
Chester has already named his 20 man squad for Sunday:

Christian Ackroyd
Chris Annakin
Joe Arundel
Tinirau Arona
James Batchelor
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Ashley Gibson
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Lee Kershaw
Judah Mazive
Jacob Miller
Bradley Moules
Liam Senior
Mikey Sio
Anthony Walker
Aaron Yorke

A very youthful squad (like the dewsbury game), with the obvious exceptions of Huby, England and Finn but, we should have plenty to get over the top of Fev.

A few players will still want to put a marker down to secure their spot in the 1st round of SL and another chance for some of the youngsters to shine.

I wonder if Chester has made his mind up for his starting squad against Hull.
The halves and 9 are most interesting and there are plenty of options in the pack.

Looking forward to it !

Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:39 pm
wakefieldwall
Good mix from the last two friendlies. Chester certainly getting a good look at everyone.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:56 pm
Willzay
Question, who will be the away team for the Sheffield game?

Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:00 pm
wakeytrin
Willzay wrote:
Question, who will be the away team for the Sheffield game?

I said exactly the same on Sunday.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:28 pm
bentleberry
It's going to be tough making that away fixture for Sheffield, I wish it was a home fixture instead!

Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:52 pm
BOJ04
Does anybody think that playing 5 friendlies is to much- considering we have to play hopefully over 30 games this year? is any other club playing 5?????

I think it opens our self up to injuries

Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:23 am
Mr Bliss
bentleberry wrote:
It's going to be tough making that away fixture for Sheffield, I wish it was a home fixture instead!


I only do home games these days.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:46 am
PHe
Willzay wrote:
Question, who will be the away team for the Sheffield game?


Which set of fans will be able to park themselves in the North stand? :? :)

  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  