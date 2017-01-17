The game cannot continue losing ref's, especially young ones like Joe.
I never have a 'go' at the Ref as I've refereed a few games only at kids level, and its amazing the number of times coaches/parents shout from the side lines for such and such a thing, and I never saw anything so didn't give anything, and no its not because I was biased or blind (or at least I wasn't then
) its because stood in the middle you may have been distracted by another incident (one kid once stopped running with the ball and said "wow look at that hot air balloon" by the time I'd looked up he'd been flattened
), an injury, fighting, etc or that another player was in your line of vision. I know these refs are supported with linesman but when you watch games back they get far more right than they get wrong.
For any abuse to come from those at the top of RL is scandalous. What happen to RESPECT? RL Cares?
Good luck for the future Joe.