That's a shame, he is young Leigh lad who appeared to have a bright career in front of him as one of the sport's elite group of referees.



What ever opinions people had of him as a merry whistle blower on the field, It is probably worth mentioning he is still the best referee to come from Leigh since Stan Wall. Especially as Bentham claims to be from Warrington.



To suffer any personal abuse for officiating in games of Rugby League is terrible, for it to actually come from senior members within the RFL refereeing department as alledged is down right appalling. glow

I never have a 'go' at the Ref as I've refereed a few games only at kids level, and its amazing the number of times coaches/parents shout from the side lines for such and such a thing, and I never saw anything so didn't give anything, and no its not because I was biased or blind (or at least I wasn't then ) its because stood in the middle you may have been distracted by another incident (one kid once stopped running with the ball and said "wow look at that hot air balloon" by the time I'd looked up he'd been flattened ), an injury, fighting, etc or that another player was in your line of vision. I know these refs are supported with linesman but when you watch games back they get far more right than they get wrong.



For any abuse to come from those at the top of RL is scandalous. What happen to RESPECT? RL Cares?



