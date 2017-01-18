Ferocious Aardvark wrote:

I just think that for many, the penny hasn't dropped yet. THIS time around, we died. Sure there are some apparent connections - for example presumably we have a similar millstone lease, and repairs obligations, as the last lot - but THIS time the shiit finally really DID hit the fan, and we haven't even started wiping it off the walls yet.



I'm guessing it may be half way through the season before we are even at the stage of having anything like a squad, let alone a settled team, which is frankly unlikely to happen at all this year. (Playing repeatedly the only 17 non-disabled males on your books every week doesn't count).



By then, we'll be the whipping boys of the division, hopelessly adrift, and there will be no respite till this time next year. We should be either sitting this year out or in C1 but the RFL want the new club to take a kicking just so their fixture list isn't inconvenienced. Get used to that. Get used to being viewed as a bye.



So no I'm not becoming less inspired, I have never been remotely inspired in the first place. I don't see how without spending very big and very fast (which was never remotely a possibility) ANYONE could get out of where we are now other than via the unpalatable pain of a truly disastrous 12 months. As they say, it is what it is, but maybe what "it is" hasn't fully sunk in yet with a lot of our fans who have become accustomed to escaping in reasonable health by the skin of our teeth. They need to get that this really did not happen this time round, we were right royally fscked over and we really are starting from ground zero.



It is ludicrous and, honestly, a bit mad, by Wednesday morning to be "losing patience". Set your realism and expectation level knobs accordingly and your life will be better.