Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:11 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8988
Location: Bradbados
Well, I've seen nothing which suggests 2017 isn't going to end in a similar manner to 2016. Plenty of wishing and hoping, Planning and dreaming and not much action. Well, plenty of negative action, like people upping sticks and leaving, which just leaves me feeling, well, negative. I guess FA is correct and I need to re-adjust my sights..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:21 am
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 326
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
I just think that for many, the penny hasn't dropped yet. THIS time around, we died. Sure there are some apparent connections - for example presumably we have a similar millstone lease, and repairs obligations, as the last lot - but THIS time the shiit finally really DID hit the fan, and we haven't even started wiping it off the walls yet.

I'm guessing it may be half way through the season before we are even at the stage of having anything like a squad, let alone a settled team, which is frankly unlikely to happen at all this year. (Playing repeatedly the only 17 non-disabled males on your books every week doesn't count).

By then, we'll be the whipping boys of the division, hopelessly adrift, and there will be no respite till this time next year. We should be either sitting this year out or in C1 but the RFL want the new club to take a kicking just so their fixture list isn't inconvenienced. Get used to that. Get used to being viewed as a bye.

So no I'm not becoming less inspired, I have never been remotely inspired in the first place. I don't see how without spending very big and very fast (which was never remotely a possibility) ANYONE could get out of where we are now other than via the unpalatable pain of a truly disastrous 12 months. As they say, it is what it is, but maybe what "it is" hasn't fully sunk in yet with a lot of our fans who have become accustomed to escaping in reasonable health by the skin of our teeth. They need to get that this really did not happen this time round, we were right royally fscked over and we really are starting from ground zero.

It is ludicrous and, honestly, a bit mad, by Wednesday morning to be "losing patience". Set your realism and expectation level knobs accordingly and your life will be better.


I fully agree, they are starting from scratch and have been here two days!
Who knows what money Rohan was on but it could have been a fortune if past form from the last regime is anything to go by, with very little in the way of results (in 2016) to go by.

For me its a matter of sitting tight getting behind the club and seeing how we go.

It will be (if we survive) a couple of years before any results are seen.

Its easy for failed bids to start mentioning what they would have spent and who they would have brought in but their bids failed for a reason. IMHO look what you could of won, squeezing the final bit of free publicity out of the job.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:24 am
Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6031
Location: Bradford
Very true. Which is why its mystifying that Lowe & Chalmers have taken it on.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:27 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27524
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bullseye wrote:
Cheers FA.

My issue is that with the approach you’ve set out the club will be lucky to see 2018.


But I haven't set out an approach, I'm just pointing out what I think is the obvious there's a a heap of ash and cinders, and phoenixes aren't real.

The other half of my brain irritatingly continues as I've said before to cling on to what seems to me to be the fact that there must be a reason Chalmers and Lowe have done this, i.e. they at least privately must have some plan, because the sudden involvement of two guys from across the globe and passing the RFL exam just doesn't make much sense to me at all but why would they get involved knowing where we are if genuinely they had no plan nor means to carry it out.

I'm fscked if I know what it is though.
Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:44 am
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4199
Bulliac wrote:
Well, I've seen nothing which suggests 2017 isn't going to end in a similar manner to 2016. .


They've only been in a day :lol:

It be at least 2 years before we know whether these guys are the real deal, or another Marc Green.

Marc Green came in and was impressive in his communication with fans. Half way through 2015, he was doing a great job. Just short of 10k crowd against Leigh, the academy was one of envy of a many SL clubs, and we had more businesses than ever before signing up, hospitality always full. The problems quickly started to during 2016.

We'll know more where we are in a month regarding a setup of the team, coach and possible academy. This isn't like our previous admins where someone takes over and just carries on. We are starting from scratch.
