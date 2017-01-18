WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rohan Smith

Cibaman wrote:
If Henry did become coach, who would be responsible for player recruitment? It seems we have a fairly urgent need for some expertise in recruiting decent, cheap, unattached Championship level players. Who will provide that expertise?

Steve Ferret is available

I must have missed something. Where did the Henry Paul link originate? And how does it match up with the owners press release wanting a proven and experienced coach?

Is this just another example of a rumour being passed off as news and then reported as sources say?

Duckman wrote:
I must have missed something. Where did the Henry Paul link originate? And how does it match up with the owners press release wanting a proven and experienced coach?

Is this just another example of a rumour being passed off as news and then reported as sources say?

Quite. The level of bo11ocks being talked at the moment is insane. If it does end up being HP, so be it, but it really makes no sense whatsoever.
ridlerbull wrote:
Quite. The level of bo11ocks being talked at the moment is insane. If it does end up being HP, so be it, but it really makes no sense whatsoever.


Yeah, there's been parts of the news cycle to do with our admin/liquidation/new club that feel like it would be a perfect case study for the social media fake news thing, rumours and deliberate mis representation being passed off as fact by secondary sources.

Let’s wait and see. As with everything else it’ll be a good way to gauge whether the new owners are serious or not. No coach worth his salt will be joining a club that is only intent on fulfilling fixtures and isn’t bothered about staying up.
If you wait 6 weeks then Brian McDermott will probably be available.

Am I the only one becoming less and less inspired as time goes by?

We're, apparently, to have a full time squad but we don't know on what basis - let's not forget, the government thinks you're on a, "living wage", if you get £7:50 per hour and only get one hour a week on your zero hours contract. It might be interesting to see how they formulate this "full time" squad.
Bulliac wrote:
Am I the only one becoming less and less inspired as time goes by?

We're, apparently, to have a full time squad but we don't know on what basis - let's not forget, the government thinks you're on a, "living wage", if you get £7:50 per hour and only get one hour a week on your zero hours contract. It might be interesting to see how they formulate this "full time" squad.


If it turns out to be part time or even a mixture of part time and full time then the new owners should say so from the start. 100% honesty is needed and not statements that are “open to interpretation” in order that they can pretend they’re doing the thing justice.

Like you I’m losing patience. I know the track record of Lowe and Chalmers and I’m going to take a lot of convincing that they’re the right people for the job. The longer things go on as a shambles the more likely I’ll get the NRL on Premiers Sports and stick to that.
