Cibaman wrote:
If Henry did become coach, who would be responsible for player recruitment? It seems we have a fairly urgent need for some expertise in recruiting decent, cheap, unattached Championship level players. Who will provide that expertise?
Steve Ferret is available
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:33 am
I must have missed something. Where did the Henry Paul link originate? And how does it match up with the owners press release wanting a proven and experienced coach?
Is this just another example of a rumour being passed off as news and then reported as sources say?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:36 am
Duckman wrote:
I must have missed something. Where did the Henry Paul link originate? And how does it match up with the owners press release wanting a proven and experienced coach?
Is this just another example of a rumour being passed off as news and then reported as sources say?
Quite. The level of bo11ocks being talked at the moment is insane. If it does
end up being HP, so be it, but it really makes no sense whatsoever.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:59 am
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3715
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Quite. The level of bo11ocks being talked at the moment is insane. If it does end up being HP, so be it, but it really makes no sense whatsoever.
Yeah, there's been parts of the news cycle to do with our admin/liquidation/new club that feel like it would be a perfect case study for the social media fake news thing, rumours and deliberate mis representation being passed off as fact by secondary sources.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:02 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25828
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Let’s wait and see. As with everything else it’ll be a good way to gauge whether the new owners are serious or not. No coach worth his salt will be joining a club that is only intent on fulfilling fixtures and isn’t bothered about staying up.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:13 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7304
|
If you wait 6 weeks then Brian McDermott will probably be available.
"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein
"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:20 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 8985
Location: Bradbados
|
Am I the only one becoming less and less inspired as time goes by?
We're, apparently, to have a full time squad but we don't know on what basis - let's not forget, the government thinks you're on a, "living wage", if you get £7:50 per hour and only get one hour a week on your zero hours contract. It might be interesting to see how they formulate this "full time" squad.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:39 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25828
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Bulliac wrote:
Am I the only one becoming less and less inspired as time goes by?
We're, apparently, to have a full time squad but we don't know on what basis - let's not forget, the government thinks you're on a, "living wage", if you get £7:50 per hour and only get one hour a week on your zero hours contract. It might be interesting to see how they formulate this "full time" squad.
If it turns out to be part time or even a mixture of part time and full time then the new owners should say so from the start. 100% honesty is needed and not statements that are “open to interpretation” in order that they can pretend they’re doing the thing justice.
Like you I’m losing patience. I know the track record of Lowe and Chalmers and I’m going to take a lot of convincing that they’re the right people for the job. The longer things go on as a shambles the more likely I’ll get the NRL on Premiers Sports and stick to that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
