bowlingboy wrote: I don't think Henry would be a good appointment purely because I don't know if he's a good coach if he is fair enough.



Rohan was very popular a nice guy and a good self publicist however performance wise we didn't achieve anything during the season I attended games where the team were unmotivated and tbh poo.



The proof of the pudding will be in the eating for whoever takes over Henry Paul or otherwise.

It seems to me they already have their man and players lined up.



But fans on social media acting like take that have just split up is ridiculous, it may just be for the best?

Looking at the comments on social media I think a large proportion of them were under the impression that new owners would take over and things would just carry on as before. All be it starting on minus 12 points but without the debt of the previous club.However, the fact is that income is much lower than that club and we currently have no coach or players signed up.I think as reality bites people are a bit shocked. You only have to look at all the garbage posted on social media when it was the referendum last year. People post stuff on Facebook etc without thinking. Whereas if they said it in real life they'd think about it first.It's probably going to get worse before it gets better but there are always consequences when things like this happen. Even if fans of other clubs don't accept that losing all your players, including academy prospects, is not a massive disadvantage.