|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3710
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Paul Anderson or Mcnamara
well, McNamara would indeed be a jaw dropping appointment.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:29 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9556
Location: Here
|
Where have the Henry Paul rumours come from?
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:53 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011 8:23 pm
Posts: 145
Location: Christchurch, New Zealand
|
debaser wrote:
Where have the Henry Paul rumours come from?
His Dad.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:48 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2581
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Didn't Henry coach some Union teams and then coached the Russian RL side? I'd say he wouldn't be a bad shout as he did well at these jobs. Wouldn't actually mind seeing McNamara if I am honest. He's not a bad coach, did really well with the England set up and has got major experience under his belt now.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:56 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2002 1:49 pm
Posts: 6030
Location: Bradford
|
If Henry did become coach, who would be responsible for player recruitment? It seems we have a fairly urgent need for some expertise in recruiting decent, cheap, unattached Championship level players. Who will provide that expertise?
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:07 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 318
|
I don't think Henry would be a good appointment purely because I don't know if he's a good coach if he is fair enough.
Rohan was very popular a nice guy and a good self publicist however performance wise we didn't achieve anything during the season I attended games where the team were unmotivated and tbh poo.
The proof of the pudding will be in the eating for whoever takes over Henry Paul or otherwise.
It seems to me they already have their man and players lined up.
But fans on social media acting like take that have just split up is ridiculous, it may just be for the best?
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:12 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2603
|
It seems the new owners are already in a left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing scenario. On one hand they say "we want to bring in an experienced coach" and on he other "let's sign Henry Paul"
We're less than 24 hours into the new regime and I'm already missing administration
|
Don't try to behave as though you were essentially sane and naturally good. We're all demented sinners in the same cosmic boat - and the boat is perpetually sinking.
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:14 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 787
|
roofaldo2 wrote:
We're less than 24 hours into the new regime and I'm already missing administration
made me chuckle
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:14 am
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5728
|
bowlingboy wrote:
I don't think Henry would be a good appointment purely because I don't know if he's a good coach if he is fair enough.
Rohan was very popular a nice guy and a good self publicist however performance wise we didn't achieve anything during the season I attended games where the team were unmotivated and tbh poo.
The proof of the pudding will be in the eating for whoever takes over Henry Paul or otherwise.
It seems to me they already have their man and players lined up.
But fans on social media acting like take that have just split up is ridiculous, it may just be for the best?
Looking at the comments on social media I think a large proportion of them were under the impression that new owners would take over and things would just carry on as before. All be it starting on minus 12 points but without the debt of the previous club.
However, the fact is that income is much lower than that club and we currently have no coach or players signed up.
I think as reality bites people are a bit shocked. You only have to look at all the garbage posted on social media when it was the referendum last year. People post stuff on Facebook etc without thinking. Whereas if they said it in real life they'd think about it first.
It's probably going to get worse before it gets better but there are always consequences when things like this happen. Even if fans of other clubs don't accept that losing all your players, including academy prospects, is not a massive disadvantage.
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:32 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 360
|
Sick at losing Rohan,but let's give Henry Paul a crack before dismissing him,he's got plenty of class to pass down imo.
|
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, Bets'y Bulls, blakeysrobin, Block5Bull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Cibaman, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Duckman, eddievan, Godiswithers, GUBRATS, HaworthBull, ifallwerelikemumby, madasmcmadammcmad2, martinwildbull, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, Nelson, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, rebelrobin, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, VanGinger, wakeyrule and 413 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|