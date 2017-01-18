WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:20 am
Duckman
FLYINGPROP wrote:
Paul Anderson or Mcnamara


:) well, McNamara would indeed be a jaw dropping appointment.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:29 am
debaser
Where have the Henry Paul rumours come from?
(and I feel fine)

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 1:53 am
NZ Bull
debaser wrote:
Where have the Henry Paul rumours come from?


His Dad.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 4:48 am
Bulls Boy 2011
Didn't Henry coach some Union teams and then coached the Russian RL side? I'd say he wouldn't be a bad shout as he did well at these jobs. Wouldn't actually mind seeing McNamara if I am honest. He's not a bad coach, did really well with the England set up and has got major experience under his belt now.
Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:56 am
Cibaman
If Henry did become coach, who would be responsible for player recruitment? It seems we have a fairly urgent need for some expertise in recruiting decent, cheap, unattached Championship level players. Who will provide that expertise?

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:07 am
bowlingboy
I don't think Henry would be a good appointment purely because I don't know if he's a good coach if he is fair enough.

Rohan was very popular a nice guy and a good self publicist however performance wise we didn't achieve anything during the season I attended games where the team were unmotivated and tbh poo.

The proof of the pudding will be in the eating for whoever takes over Henry Paul or otherwise.
It seems to me they already have their man and players lined up.

But fans on social media acting like take that have just split up is ridiculous, it may just be for the best?

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:12 am
roofaldo2
It seems the new owners are already in a left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing scenario. On one hand they say "we want to bring in an experienced coach" and on he other "let's sign Henry Paul"

We're less than 24 hours into the new regime and I'm already missing administration
Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:14 am
GUBRATS
roofaldo2 wrote:

We're less than 24 hours into the new regime and I'm already missing administration


:lol: made me chuckle :D
Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:14 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
bowlingboy wrote:
I don't think Henry would be a good appointment purely because I don't know if he's a good coach if he is fair enough.

Rohan was very popular a nice guy and a good self publicist however performance wise we didn't achieve anything during the season I attended games where the team were unmotivated and tbh poo.

The proof of the pudding will be in the eating for whoever takes over Henry Paul or otherwise.
It seems to me they already have their man and players lined up.

But fans on social media acting like take that have just split up is ridiculous, it may just be for the best?


Looking at the comments on social media I think a large proportion of them were under the impression that new owners would take over and things would just carry on as before. All be it starting on minus 12 points but without the debt of the previous club.

However, the fact is that income is much lower than that club and we currently have no coach or players signed up.

I think as reality bites people are a bit shocked. You only have to look at all the garbage posted on social media when it was the referendum last year. People post stuff on Facebook etc without thinking. Whereas if they said it in real life they'd think about it first.

It's probably going to get worse before it gets better but there are always consequences when things like this happen. Even if fans of other clubs don't accept that losing all your players, including academy prospects, is not a massive disadvantage.
Re: Rohan Smith

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:32 am
madasmcmadammcmad2
Sick at losing Rohan,but let's give Henry Paul a crack before dismissing him,he's got plenty of class to pass down imo.
