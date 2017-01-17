WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rohan Smith

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rohan Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:50 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2891
redeverready wrote:
If its right what I've been told the money Rohan was on it's no wonder the last club was in the strife. Massively over payed for a novice championship coach.

Lance Du'Lac mentioned something similar during an interview on the radio when we were liquidated. He stated that people like Leigh Beattie were on next to nothing whereas he was on a fairly decent amount. I assume the same could be said about the players wages as well?
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:51 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6684
Go for kear if they've any sense.,but probably be Harrison
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:55 pm
ATS1 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 24, 2016 1:01 pm
Posts: 92
Wonder if Karl Harridpn would come back? Would probably have the right contacts for level we are at now

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:56 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25817
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I think Harrison will figure somewhere.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:56 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2866
Location: Bradford
Didn't Karl Harrison say that he was finished with coaching, hence becoming a player agent?

I hope we don't automatically go down the former player route again, it didn't end well last time.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:09 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8953
Location: bradford
Anyone considered that if money's tight they may make Leon player/assistant coach with Lowe taking on head coaches role and mentoring Leon?. Saves a big wage straight off and it's not like he hasn't got a bit experience

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:11 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16045
Location: Warrington
So its confirmed with the statement that Chalmers and Smith disagreed on a number of matters. Wonder if that is good or bad for you?
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1972er, ADE1969UK, andycapp, ATS1, Bat Lad, BeechwoodBull, bellycouldtackle, Bent&Bongser, BiginJapan1970, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bonaire, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Budgiezilla, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, Clearwing, colgre, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, dddooommm, debaser, djhudds, Duckman, EW for PM, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, Faxhali, feebleweasel, FevGrinder, fifty50, Fr13daY, glow, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, hezza1969, HiramC, His Bobness, ifallwerelikemumby, JINJER, Kevin Turvey, Kiyan, leg_end, LU2, Mr Dog, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Nelson, Nozzy, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, Prince, Pumpetypump, Rarebreed, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rlbet, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, Slugger McBatt, St. Enoch, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, thefaxfanman, tigertot, Toga, TrinityDave, Uncle Rico, vbfg, victarmeldrew, Wakeylad21, woolly07, Yahoo [Bot], zapperbull and 720 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,505,4562,10875,6944,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  