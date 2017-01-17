|
redeverready wrote:
If its right what I've been told the money Rohan was on it's no wonder the last club was in the strife. Massively over payed for a novice championship coach.
Lance Du'Lac mentioned something similar during an interview on the radio when we were liquidated. He stated that people like Leigh Beattie were on next to nothing whereas he was on a fairly decent amount. I assume the same could be said about the players wages as well?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:51 pm
j.c
Go for kear if they've any sense.,but probably be Harrison
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan
Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:55 pm
Wonder if Karl Harridpn would come back? Would probably have the right contacts for level we are at now
Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:56 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
I think Harrison will figure somewhere.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 5:56 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Didn't Karl Harrison say that he was finished with coaching, hence becoming a player agent?
I hope we don't automatically go down the former player route again, it didn't end well last time.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:09 pm
mat
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Anyone considered that if money's tight they may make Leon player/assistant coach with Lowe taking on head coaches role and mentoring Leon?. Saves a big wage straight off and it's not like he hasn't got a bit experience
So its confirmed with the statement that Chalmers and Smith disagreed on a number of matters. Wonder if that is good or bad for you?
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
