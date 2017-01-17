bowlingboy wrote: Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??

Really hard to judge given he took over a side that was playing the worst rugby I'd seen in 30 years, had money worries and players wanting away.In that sort of situation it'd be difficult for any coach. In the minus column are the losses to Fev and Workington. In the plus column is that we looked better organised once we got some halfbacks and he was able to attract much better players to the club (Chisholm, Moss etc).We'll never know now but I have a feeling he'll crop up again somewhere and we'll miss him.