Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:07 pm
Bullseye






thepimp007 wrote:
That was my thinking also. Leon seems to have been a pillar of strength to a lot of the young lads and seems its all coming together. Kill 2 birds with one stone with Leons wage?


Perhaps. We'll soon know for sure whether the deeds match up to the words when we see what the squad looks like.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:07 pm
bowlingboy




rumour mill is saying Henry Paul?
wonder if there is any legs in that?

Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:10 pm
Duckman






bowlingboy wrote:
rumour mill is saying Henry Paul?
wonder if there is any legs in that?

Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??


The rumour mill has not got a great track record to be fair, but I'd say there's nit much legs in that one. Id like Rohan to stay, but owners often want their own man in any sport. If it's not to be Rohan I'll wait to see who it really is before making a judgement.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:11 pm
Bullseye






bowlingboy wrote:
Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??


Really hard to judge given he took over a side that was playing the worst rugby I'd seen in 30 years, had money worries and players wanting away.

In that sort of situation it'd be difficult for any coach. In the minus column are the losses to Fev and Workington. In the plus column is that we looked better organised once we got some halfbacks and he was able to attract much better players to the club (Chisholm, Moss etc).

We'll never know now but I have a feeling he'll crop up again somewhere and we'll miss him.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:11 pm
paulwalker71






Must admit I was wondering whether Leon would end up as Assistant Coach

Making him Head Coach would be a bit mad though...

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:12 pm
Bullseye






Especially if they're expecting to play as well.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:13 pm
Ferocious Aardvark






If Rohan's gone then that's surely any chance of Chisholm staying gone. I'd think whoever they get in, losing Rohan will feel like another kick in the balls for the remaining playing staff
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:28 pm
bowlingboy




Thing I don't like is we are into yet another rebuilding period,
Squad and coaching staff let just hope these guys make the right decisions.

But has we have learned very recently Bradford playing legends don't make Bradford coaching legends.

Re: Rohan Smith

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:29 pm
Terry Price's knee



Bullseye wrote:
bowlingboy wrote:
Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??


Really hard to judge given he took over a side that was playing the worst rugby I'd seen in 30 years, had money worries and players wanting away.

In that sort of situation it'd be difficult for any coach. In the minus column are the losses to Fev and Workington. In the plus column is that we looked better organised once we got some halfbacks and he was able to attract much better players to the club (Chisholm, Moss etc).

We'll never know now but I have a feeling he'll crop up again somewhere and we'll miss him.


Well summarised as usual Bullseye. I think Rohan had great potential and losing him is yet another blow.
The prospect of Leon taking on Head Coach responsibility causes me concern after the Lowes experience - and Jimmy at least had been in coaching for some time before he came to the Bulls. It would be a massive ask.
