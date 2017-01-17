|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25815
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
thepimp007 wrote:
That was my thinking also. Leon seems to have been a pillar of strength to a lot of the young lads and seems its all coming together. Kill 2 birds with one stone with Leons wage?
Perhaps. We'll soon know for sure whether the deeds match up to the words when we see what the squad looks like.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 316
|
rumour mill is saying Henry Paul?
wonder if there is any legs in that?
Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:10 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3703
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
bowlingboy wrote:
rumour mill is saying Henry Paul?
wonder if there is any legs in that?
Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??
The rumour mill has not got a great track record to be fair, but I'd say there's nit much legs in that one. Id like Rohan to stay, but owners often want their own man in any sport. If it's not to be Rohan I'll wait to see who it really is before making a judgement.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:11 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25815
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??
Really hard to judge given he took over a side that was playing the worst rugby I'd seen in 30 years, had money worries and players wanting away.
In that sort of situation it'd be difficult for any coach. In the minus column are the losses to Fev and Workington. In the plus column is that we looked better organised once we got some halfbacks and he was able to attract much better players to the club (Chisholm, Moss etc).
We'll never know now but I have a feeling he'll crop up again somewhere and we'll miss him.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:11 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2863
Location: Bradford
|
Must admit I was wondering whether Leon would end up as Assistant Coach
Making him Head Coach would be a bit mad though...
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25815
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Especially if they're expecting to play as well.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:13 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27515Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
If Rohan's gone then that's surely any chance of Chisholm staying gone. I'd think whoever they get in, losing Rohan will feel like another kick in the balls for the remaining playing staff
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:28 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 316
|
Thing I don't like is we are into yet another rebuilding period,
Squad and coaching staff let just hope these guys make the right decisions.
But has we have learned very recently Bradford playing legends don't make Bradford coaching legends.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 4:29 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 2:29 pm
Posts: 14
|
Bullseye wrote:
bowlingboy wrote:
Also do you think Rohan actually achieved last year or not??
Really hard to judge given he took over a side that was playing the worst rugby I'd seen in 30 years, had money worries and players wanting away.
In that sort of situation it'd be difficult for any coach. In the minus column are the losses to Fev and Workington. In the plus column is that we looked better organised once we got some halfbacks and he was able to attract much better players to the club (Chisholm, Moss etc).
We'll never know now but I have a feeling he'll crop up again somewhere and we'll miss him.
Well summarised as usual Bullseye. I think Rohan had great potential and losing him is yet another blow.
The prospect of Leon taking on Head Coach responsibility causes me concern after the Lowes experience - and Jimmy at least had been in coaching for some time before he came to the Bulls. It would be a massive ask.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, beefy1, billypop, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, brummie-eagle, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, Bullsmad, bullsonfire, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, Derwent, djhudds, DrFeelgood, Duckman, Faxhali, fifty50, Fr13daY, glow, Greavsie, GypsumFantastic, HiramC, hooligan27, ifallwerelikemumby, joanneby, Leythersteve, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, matt_casfan, Mr Dog, Nelson, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, RAB-2411, Rarebreed, REDWHITEANDBLUE, RhinoLaney, ridlerbull, roger daly, roofaldo2, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, St. Enoch, stered, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Surely not, Terry Price's knee, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, tikkabull, Toga, vbfg, weighman, whitters, woolly07, zapperbull and 774 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|