mat wrote: Except Thorne didn't actually go through with the transaction once he released he wasn't going to get the club as stated in today's paper interview. Hence why rfl are negotiating with administrator for intellectual rights, which only have a value to new owners if they want use bulls branding.

I read that the same way. Thorne also mentioned that the deal also included trophies etc., wondered if that was what the RFL were interested in securing.