|
Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 877
|
mat wrote:
Except Thorne didn't actually go through with the transaction once he released he wasn't going to get the club as stated in today's paper interview. Hence why rfl are negotiating with administrator for intellectual rights, which only have a value to new owners if they want use bulls branding.
I read that the same way. Thorne also mentioned that the deal also included trophies etc., wondered if that was what the RFL were interested in securing.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4411
|
Anita Madigan wrote:
Nandos is sheeite and totally overrated.
Yeah I know, there's no Thai Brides with hooker heels on.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:21 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3093
|
Scarey71 wrote:
You mustn't be 'smashing' it right?!?
It's a matter of taste, but I got a free meal there once and still wanted my money back. So Anita has my vote.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:38 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2590
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
[quote="billypop"but I got a free meal there once and still wanted my money back. So Anita has my vote.[/quote]
Must not have been a 'cheeky' one then
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 7
|
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Yeah I know, there's no Thai Brides with hooker heels on.
Haha I only just got that.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Alffi_7, Bent&Bongser, Bert's Medal, Bets'y Bulls, billypop, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, colgre, Cookie, Cripesginger, Derwent, djhudds, dr_noangel, eddievan, exiledbull, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Gareth1984, Geoff, glee, Godiswithers, Google [Bot], HalifaxCougar, HamsterChops, Harold Rigby Jnr, hawk-eye, Highlander, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, kapow, KRLFC, MDF3, Mr Dog, mumbyisgod, NZ Bull, redeverready, RickyF1, roger daly, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, St. Enoch, Stul, The Writer, woolly07 and 624 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|