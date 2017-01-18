|
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 497
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:39 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 736
Location: Waiting
I'm so annoyed with this mess
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:44 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1504
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Light on content so far, but the right things are being said and Leon sounds reasonably upbeat.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:46 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25847
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:50 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7388Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
Bullseye wrote:
Sit tight.
I think we've found our "Frank" identity.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:51 pm
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 736
Location: Waiting
Major press conference on Friday Lowe just confirmed with a big announcement.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:33 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9558
Location: Here
RickyF1 wrote:
Major press conference on Friday Lowe just confirmed with a big announcement.
An announcement of an announcement is better then what we have been used to, announcements of nothing to announce.
So already things are better.
(and I feel fine)
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:45 pm
Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 5:48 pm
Posts: 99
One of the Paul Brothers is talking to two in 'men in suits' at Bradford Nando's right now
