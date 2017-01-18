|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1930
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Duckman wrote:
So I'm going to blindly assume they met them all until I'm told differently.
Have you heard about the time share deal I'm offering?
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3723
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Have you heard about the time share deal I'm offering?
I'm not interested unless you send me a suspicious looking link to a PayPal account I can convently click on in my outlook account. Then I'm all over it, you might have to wait though as I'm currently helping out some poor Nigerian prince who cant find his credit card, bless him, so I'm lending him my details, it'll be fine I'm sure...
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27528Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Have you heard about the time share deal I'm offering?
Timeshare!! You're a genius mate, there's the answer, instead of leasing Odsal, just put in on a timeshare!
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:04 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1551
|
C&L on RHP show on Pulse 1 apparently. Listening now.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:05 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1551
|
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:22 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1503
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
I'm bored of Lowe talking about his golden years and what a great guy Maurice Lindsay is. Nobody gives a flying one at this point. Tell us what is going on!
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 6:23 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1930
Location: No longer Bradford
|
I can't pick up Pulse on the radio where I am and not able to stream either, so anything of note, someone please post on here!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, Anita Madigan, Bent&Bongser, billypop, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, Bob Dylan's Hat, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, dave over the humber, daveyz999, Duckman, exiledbull, feebleweasel, fifty50, Frosties., fun time frankie, Geoff, GeoffRoebuck, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, HamsterChops, hereagain, hindle xiii, HiramC, His Bobness, Iggy79, Johnbulls, martinwildbull, Mr Hicks, mumbyisgod, Nelson, NickyKiss, paulwalker71, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, RoyBoy29, rugbyreddog, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Slugger McBatt, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, thepimp007, tikkabull, VanGinger, vbfg, weighman, Wheels, Yahoo [Bot] and 685 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|