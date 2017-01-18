|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1920
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Duckman wrote:
So I'm going to blindly assume they met them all until I'm told differently.
Have you heard about the time share deal I'm offering?
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:21 am
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3718
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Have you heard about the time share deal I'm offering?
I'm not interested unless you send me a suspicious looking link to a PayPal account I can convently click on in my outlook account. Then I'm all over it, you might have to wait though as I'm currently helping out some poor Nigerian prince who cant find his credit card, bless him, so I'm lending him my details, it'll be fine I'm sure...
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27524Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Have you heard about the time share deal I'm offering?
Timeshare!! You're a genius mate, there's the answer, instead of leasing Odsal, just put in on a timeshare!
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, amberavenger, AndyMc88, BeechwoodBull, Bendybulls, bigalf, billypop, bitterundtwistedbull, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Bystander, ChampagneSuperRovers, childofthenorthern, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, Derwent, djhudds, Duckman, exiledbull, Godiswithers, Google Adsense [Bot], HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, His Bobness, ifallwerelikemumby, Inoffski1, josefw, KCNBABT, Kiyan, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, madasmcmadammcmad2, MrPhilb, pie.warrior, Pumpetypump, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, smokinjoe, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, The Horses Mouth, thepimp007, vbfg, weighman, whitters, wombull and 584 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|