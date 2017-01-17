|
|
The RFL are seeking to secure the intellectual property rights from the administrator according to the Guardian, which seems a bit strange. Why can't Chalmers and Lowe do what Thorne did with apparent ease?
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:21 pm
|
|
GypsumFantastic wrote:
The RFL are seeking to secure the intellectual property rights from the administrator according to the Guardian, which seems a bit strange. Why can't Chalmers and Lowe do what Thorne did with apparent ease?
Why do the RFL want them? Surely its up to the new owners to get it if they want it.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:21 pm
|
|
Early Bath wrote:
No - Chalmers is borrowing the money not the Company on security apparently of his own house.
None of this adds up at all. I thought the RFLs requirement was to provide proof of funding for 3 years? If he's having to mortgage his house to get through the 1st year then what's he going to do for the other 2 years? How many houses does he have? Doesn't make sense at all?
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:25 pm
|
|
Sensei-Bull wrote:
None of this adds up at all. I thought the RFLs requirement was to provide proof of funding for 3 years? If he's having to mortgage his house to get through the 1st year then what's he going to do for the other 2 years? How many houses does he have? Doesn't make sense at all?
If your not careful it'll be "Same Bat time, same Bat channel".
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:26 pm
|
|
debaser wrote:
Why do the RFL want them? Surely its up to the new owners to get it if they want it.
They've got the ground so they might as well buy the intellectual property rights too. That should make it even harder to sell the club after the next administration.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:26 pm
|
|
And what makes less sense is why you would re mortgage your house to buy the Bulls!!!!
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:29 pm
|
|
KRLFC wrote:
If your not careful it'll be "Same Bat time, same Bat channel".
I'll be very careful. Unfortunately it doesn't matter what I or any other Bulls fans do.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:32 pm
|
|
Sorry I've not seen in the last three pages I've read so I'd just like to add...
...it's a disgrace not starting in League 1. Any other club would be murdered and then dug up and then murdered again. Not Bradford who should be murdered and then dug up and then murdered again. They get to start in the championship because RFL are bent.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:33 pm
|
|
KRLFC wrote:
If your not careful it'll be "Same Bat time, same Bat channel".
I'm guessing you are saying we should cut our cloth accordingly?
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:36 pm
|
|
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
I'm guessing you are saying we should cut our cloth accordingly?
From some posts on here I don't think we can afford the scissors...
|
|