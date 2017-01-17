WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:06 pm
GypsumFantastic
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 7:38 pm
Posts: 19
The RFL are seeking to secure the intellectual property rights from the administrator according to the Guardian, which seems a bit strange. Why can't Chalmers and Lowe do what Thorne did with apparent ease?

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:21 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9551
Location: Here
GypsumFantastic wrote:
The RFL are seeking to secure the intellectual property rights from the administrator according to the Guardian, which seems a bit strange. Why can't Chalmers and Lowe do what Thorne did with apparent ease?


Why do the RFL want them? Surely its up to the new owners to get it if they want it.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:21 pm
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 855
Early Bath wrote:
No - Chalmers is borrowing the money not the Company on security apparently of his own house.


None of this adds up at all. I thought the RFLs requirement was to provide proof of funding for 3 years? If he's having to mortgage his house to get through the 1st year then what's he going to do for the other 2 years? How many houses does he have? Doesn't make sense at all?

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:25 pm
KRLFC
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Mar 27, 2012 1:04 pm
Posts: 255
Sensei-Bull wrote:
None of this adds up at all. I thought the RFLs requirement was to provide proof of funding for 3 years? If he's having to mortgage his house to get through the 1st year then what's he going to do for the other 2 years? How many houses does he have? Doesn't make sense at all?



If your not careful it'll be "Same Bat time, same Bat channel".
Is a dream a lie if it don't come true. Or is it something worse?

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:26 pm
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 855
debaser wrote:
Why do the RFL want them? Surely its up to the new owners to get it if they want it.


They've got the ground so they might as well buy the intellectual property rights too. That should make it even harder to sell the club after the next administration.

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:26 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1317
Location: Mirfield
And what makes less sense is why you would re mortgage your house to buy the Bulls!!!!

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:29 pm
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 855
KRLFC wrote:
If your not careful it'll be "Same Bat time, same Bat channel".


I'll be very careful. Unfortunately it doesn't matter what I or any other Bulls fans do.

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:32 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5725
Sorry I've not seen in the last three pages I've read so I'd just like to add...

...it's a disgrace not starting in League 1. Any other club would be murdered and then dug up and then murdered again. Not Bradford who should be murdered and then dug up and then murdered again. They get to start in the championship because RFL are bent.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:33 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5725
KRLFC wrote:
If your not careful it'll be "Same Bat time, same Bat channel".


I'm guessing you are saying we should cut our cloth accordingly?
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Chalmers & Lowe confirmed

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:36 pm
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 52
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
I'm guessing you are saying we should cut our cloth accordingly?


From some posts on here I don't think we can afford the scissors...
