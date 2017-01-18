Wigan (Who else really)

Warrington (Depends on Kevin Brown)

Castleford (maybe depth is the only concern)

Saints (Recruited well and finished very strong last term)

Leeds (Still wont be happy)

Hull-(hoping we do better but we cant get luck with injuries every year)

Catalans (could be top 4 but nearly new team)

Wakefield (will surprise a few and think they'll be genuinely entrtaining)

Leigh (Think they'll be tough at home , struggle away)

Salford (One day they'll click)

Huddersfield (Seem like us a few seasons back, treading water)

Widnes (If they dont start well Betts will be gone)