Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:21 pm
1. Wigan.. Endless supply of talented youngsters and a coach prepared to encourage them to stretch the rules
2. Warrington.. Talented squad with a competent coach
3. St Helens.. Another team with excellent production line. Will win something but not until they retire ponderous John Wilkin
4.Catalan..How they get this team under the salary cap I will never know.
5.Hull....Its always going to be Hulls year and they always blow it. No change I think.
6. Castleford. Capable of beating anyone but no depth in there squad. We saw that last year and it looks like the same this year
7.Leeds.. . Can't be as bad a last year but I think the coach has run out of ideas.
8.Trinity...Will be more competitive this year but I can't see them winning many more games
9.Huddersfield.. Coach has got rid of what he thinks is dead wood ( no offence Kyle) but replaced then with Bradford dead wood.
10.Salford. Same squad as last year. Same result. The doctors pockets seem to be empty.
11.Leigh. Big money signing but as we have seen with Salford it doesn't make a team. Also coach doesn't impress me.
12.Widnes. Their only plus is that fake pitch. No playmaker no ideas
If I was short sighted I could become a referee!

Re: Predicted league positions after round 23

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:35 pm
More or less agree, but would reverse Catalan &Cas and Leigh & Huddersfield

Re: Predicted league positions after round 23

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 6:39 pm
Personally dont think saints will be top 4 this year, 5th-6th imo
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Predicted league positions after round 23

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:07 pm
I also see Leeds being in the same position as last season.

Re: Predicted league positions after round 23

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:07 pm
Wigan
Saints
Warrington
Hull
Cas
Leeds
Wakefield
Catalan
Huddersfield
Leigh
Salford
Widnes

