1. Wigan.. Endless supply of talented youngsters and a coach prepared to encourage them to stretch the rules

2. Warrington.. Talented squad with a competent coach

3. St Helens.. Another team with excellent production line. Will win something but not until they retire ponderous John Wilkin

4.Catalan..How they get this team under the salary cap I will never know.

5.Hull....Its always going to be Hulls year and they always blow it. No change I think.

6. Castleford. Capable of beating anyone but no depth in there squad. We saw that last year and it looks like the same this year

7.Leeds.. . Can't be as bad a last year but I think the coach has run out of ideas.

8.Trinity...Will be more competitive this year but I can't see them winning many more games

9.Huddersfield.. Coach has got rid of what he thinks is dead wood ( no offence Kyle) but replaced then with Bradford dead wood.

10.Salford. Same squad as last year. Same result. The doctors pockets seem to be empty.

11.Leigh. Big money signing but as we have seen with Salford it doesn't make a team. Also coach doesn't impress me.

12.Widnes. Their only plus is that fake pitch. No playmaker no ideas