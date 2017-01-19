WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where are all the critics

Board index Kingstone Press Championship 1 Keighley Cougars Where are all the critics

 
Post a reply

Re: Where are all the critics

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 12:40 pm
this_cougar_outfit Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 03, 2011 1:16 pm
Posts: 206
Mr Hicks wrote:
Hey Churchill it sounds like you have a vendetta against Gary.
With what you said about the kit you haven't been down because you say from what I heard. Yes it isn't a nice kit but if you kept up with things you would know what kit the club will be playing in this season.
Why would they play friendlys in that?
New coach, virtually a new team, a reserve team and great results in friendlys what is Gary actually doing wrong?
With only around 8 reserve teams in the whole of the rugby league out of 30 plus teams were heading in the right direction even if we don't have a good season the club can't be blamed for trying.
Did you ever go down and speak to Gary when he asked the likes of you to speak face to face with him?


There you have it, Mr Churchill is the definition of keyboard warrior. I would agree so far Gary doesn't appear to have done anything wrong yet? Were only on 19th January!

Also i think weve played two fairly bad teams so far, if Batley are up for it i suspect a bit of a pasting im afraid. Still it all has a nice fresh feel this year and Im looking forward to going down more than last year, hopefully the same for some occasional match fans.

Re: Where are all the critics

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:51 pm
CountyDurhamCougar User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 9:56 am
Posts: 437
Location: Houghton le Spring, County Durham
StephanieM wrote:
Fair enough, but I try not to overdo social media, even when I have time to do so. Also, my local rag is more about Huddersfield, than Keighley nowadays. As I say, getting to games on a Sunday from here, by public transport, nigh impossible, especially as I no longer need a Metro card that takes me through Leeds to get to work.
But its nice to know when games are on, so I can follow scores, results and the like, that's all


Stephanie, it's all there for you at www.keighleycougars.com :thumb:

I haven't seen the new-look team yet but am hatching a plan to get to Batley on Sunday. I hope I can get there because I'm encouraged by everything I've read so far, especially Tim's opening post on this thread. Could be the start of something good for Keighley at last!
We are from Keighley. We are NOT Bradfordians.

Re: Where are all the critics

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 8:15 pm
Soupy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2011 9:59 am
Posts: 241
Location: Belper, Derbyshire
Exciting times again, looking forward to being able to get to plenty of games this season.

Re: Where are all the critics

Post Thu Jan 19, 2017 10:47 pm
StephanieM User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 11, 2006 8:28 pm
Posts: 889
Location: Huddersfield
Thanks CDC, added it to my favourites list
Soft, soppy Cougars fan

Re: Where are all the critics

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 7:39 pm
Mr Churchill Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 501
What idiot announces a signing before he's signed?

Re: Where are all the critics

Post Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:57 am
Soupy User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2011 9:59 am
Posts: 241
Location: Belper, Derbyshire
Mr Churchill wrote:
What idiot announces a signing before he's signed?


Perhaps Eze (assuming that's the announcement you're referring to) gave significant confidence that he would go away and put pen to paper, a smart person could have made the mistake then of assuming contracts would be signed. Without knowing details I personally think it says more about Eze than it does about whoever announced the signing on the club's website. I'm not bothered particularly either way, it can't be changed and the club will just have to focus on what it can control and keep its eyes open for a player to fill the perceived gap. Also next time it would be even better if the club waited for a signed contract back before announcing a signing.
I'm still excited about the season ahead. Keep it going Cougars!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Soupy and 20 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Keighley Cougars




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,2381,21475,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  