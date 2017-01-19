Mr Hicks wrote: Hey Churchill it sounds like you have a vendetta against Gary.

With what you said about the kit you haven't been down because you say from what I heard. Yes it isn't a nice kit but if you kept up with things you would know what kit the club will be playing in this season.

Why would they play friendlys in that?

New coach, virtually a new team, a reserve team and great results in friendlys what is Gary actually doing wrong?

With only around 8 reserve teams in the whole of the rugby league out of 30 plus teams were heading in the right direction even if we don't have a good season the club can't be blamed for trying.

Did you ever go down and speak to Gary when he asked the likes of you to speak face to face with him?

There you have it, Mr Churchill is the definition of keyboard warrior. I would agree so far Gary doesn't appear to have done anything wrong yet? Were only on 19th January!Also i think weve played two fairly bad teams so far, if Batley are up for it i suspect a bit of a pasting im afraid. Still it all has a nice fresh feel this year and Im looking forward to going down more than last year, hopefully the same for some occasional match fans.