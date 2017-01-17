WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where are all the critics

Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:57 pm
avebullswon
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2008 5:41 pm
Posts: 231
Location: Riddlesden
Or have you just not been to a match yet this year. I suppose silence must mean you are happy with what you have seen so far?

I for one am more than happy with what I have seen so far. If we continue to play rugby like I have seen in these first two games then the results on the whole will look after themselves. Even if we lose so long as I am seeing the brand of rugby I have seen so far it will be a Sunday afternoon well spent. The coach has so far lived up to what he quoted at the questions/answers session held (ie open rugby with the realisation that mistakes will happen and therefore the want to defend is as key as attacking). To that end there was a period of play due to a couple of mistakes that meant we were on our own line defending for at least six sets of consecutive tackles and held out. (awesome). Attacking wise, it was so varied that no opposition team will be able to prepare fully for what is thrown at them. To see passes going wide early in the tackle count and players running on to the ball and forwards having the nerve and skill to offload is so refreshing to see. Please continue. :D

Re: Where are all the critics

Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:01 pm
ollmatt

Joined: Tue Apr 01, 2014 8:48 pm
Posts: 34
My sentiments as well. Where are the keyboard warriors? What we have seen already is very encouraging. Although hope to win most games won't mind the occasional loss as long as good rugby played. Also pleased to see good team spirit. Atmosphere round ground on Sunday was getting back to where we were a few years ago.

Re: Where are all the critics

Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:26 pm
Leaguefan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9692
Location: Cougarville
It's nice to hear that games were played.

The assumption is that they were trumpeted through every available type of free media that they were available.
regards
and ENJOY your sport

Leaguefan

"The Public wants what the Public gets" - Paul Weller

Re: Where are all the critics

Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:14 pm
burleycougar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2011 2:57 pm
Posts: 998
Waves at Leaguefan :BOW:

Great words Oh wise one ,
I went to the first match and was massively impressed with
everything I saw .
I sadly missed the last one v Haven as the mind numbingly
strong opioids that I have to take were not doing thier job
and I was flat on my back .
I was however overjoyed by the reports from various friends .

It sounds like we have the right man for the job and a squad
of players that want to play and train , a breath of fresh air I'm
sure you'll agree .

I am hoping all being well to be at Batley this next week and
looking forward to a tougher test but still very winable .

Re: Where are all the critics

Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:04 am
Dreamer
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 20, 2003 2:35 pm
Posts: 2230
Re - the "boo boys/girls".
To be fair, there has been a lot to be dissatisfied with, but it does seem to be part of some peoples make up that they want to moan. They live for predicting doom, gloom and downfall and that precious moment when they can pump their chest out and cry "I told you so". It is not unique to Keighley Cougars.

Re- the results so far. Let's face it we've only played two friendlies, and as good as they have been, let's not get carried away. However, it's great to see that a new coach and a young team have brought such a refreshing attitude to the game and played such entertaining rugby in both attack and defence.

I still think this division will be tough and finishing in the top five will be quite an achievement and lay the platform for next year. We need to try to win most of our home games to get the crowd back.

I think Batley will be too experienced for us but nevertheless should be an interesting game. Good to see the entrance fee is £10.
I have only been wrong once and thats because I thought I was wrong but I was wrong I was right!

Petty authoritarians aren’t man enough to challenge the actions of a person face to face; instead they incite a forum of rumour, innuendo and half truths, and impose rude sanctions to discourage those who dare question fairness.

Anon.

Re: Where are all the critics

Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:25 pm
StephanieM
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 11, 2006 8:28 pm
Posts: 888
Location: Huddersfield
I've never been a critic, but all the same, last year was disappointing. This sounds great, but not even being a local, I hadn't heard of friendly games arranged until this thread got started. Not that I would have got there, but...
Sounds hopeful for this year at least
Soft, soppy Cougars fan

Re: Where are all the critics

Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:39 pm
avebullswon
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Apr 19, 2008 5:41 pm
Posts: 231
Location: Riddlesden
Anyone who posts on here is giving a critique, it's just that some never come on to give a good one when it is deserved. I think everyone was disappointed last year to say the least. As for advertising games I for one saw it advertised on many social media platforms and also in the local rag and we all know that friendlies start in January so if interested enough we will find out.

Re: Where are all the critics

Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:42 pm
Mr Churchill
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 499
Nobody seems to have a bad word to say about the new coach and players. What a turnaround from the dismal Paul March days. It's a new owner of the same high standard that Cougars need. I'm told that Fawcett is sending the team out in that terrible, old cast off Castleford kit that nobody could stand even when he first introduced it. The guy's a buffoon as well as the more serious descriptions that apply. Get them some decent kit in red green and white for goodness sake! Better still, do one and hand ownership over to somebody who knows how to run a rugby club.

Re: Where are all the critics

Wed Jan 18, 2017 11:00 pm
StephanieM
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu May 11, 2006 8:28 pm
Posts: 888
Location: Huddersfield
avebullswon wrote:
Anyone who posts on here is giving a critique, it's just that some never come on to give a good one when it is deserved. I think everyone was disappointed last year to say the least. As for advertising games I for one saw it advertised on many social media platforms and also in the local rag and we all know that friendlies start in January so if interested enough we will find out.


Fair enough, but I try not to overdo social media, even when I have time to do so. Also, my local rag is more about Huddersfield, than Keighley nowadays. As I say, getting to games on a Sunday from here, by public transport, nigh impossible, especially as I no longer need a Metro card that takes me through Leeds to get to work.
But its nice to know when games are on, so I can follow scores, results and the like, that's all
Soft, soppy Cougars fan

Re: Where are all the critics

Thu Jan 19, 2017 7:37 am
Mr Hicks
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 30, 2010 10:36 am
Posts: 209
Hey Churchill it sounds like you have a vendetta against Gary.
With what you said about the kit you haven't been down because you say from what I heard. Yes it isn't a nice kit but if you kept up with things you would know what kit the club will be playing in this season.
Why would they play friendlys in that?
New coach, virtually a new team, a reserve team and great results in friendlys what is Gary actually doing wrong?
With only around 8 reserve teams in the whole of the rugby league out of 30 plus teams were heading in the right direction even if we don't have a good season the club can't be blamed for trying.
Did you ever go down and speak to Gary when he asked the likes of you to speak face to face with him?

Users browsing this forum: Mr Hicks and 19 guests

