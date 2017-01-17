WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where are all the critics

Keighley Cougars Where are all the critics

 
Where are all the critics

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:57 pm
avebullswon
Or have you just not been to a match yet this year. I suppose silence must mean you are happy with what you have seen so far?

I for one am more than happy with what I have seen so far. If we continue to play rugby like I have seen in these first two games then the results on the whole will look after themselves. Even if we lose so long as I am seeing the brand of rugby I have seen so far it will be a Sunday afternoon well spent. The coach has so far lived up to what he quoted at the questions/answers session held (ie open rugby with the realisation that mistakes will happen and therefore the want to defend is as key as attacking). To that end there was a period of play due to a couple of mistakes that meant we were on our own line defending for at least six sets of consecutive tackles and held out. (awesome). Attacking wise, it was so varied that no opposition team will be able to prepare fully for what is thrown at them. To see passes going wide early in the tackle count and players running on to the ball and forwards having the nerve and skill to offload is so refreshing to see. Please continue. :D

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:01 pm
My sentiments as well. Where are the keyboard warriors? What we have seen already is very encouraging. Although hope to win most games won't mind the occasional loss as long as good rugby played. Also pleased to see good team spirit. Atmosphere round ground on Sunday was getting back to where we were a few years ago.

