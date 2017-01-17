|
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Don't do it! The SC has gone way downhill over the last few years. The Westgate (see other thread) is THE place to get a good curry in Bradford, day or night.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:06 pm
|
|
Went to SC not long before the mill burned down - was prety good if not like the old days. But I'd assumed Westgate would be shut in the afternoon - is it not?
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:15 pm
|
|
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Went to SC not long before the mill burned down - was prety good if not like the old days. But I'd assumed Westgate would be shut in the afternoon - is it not?
SC CAN be OK but it's a mixed bag. And I have been to the Westgate in the afternoon but not for a while. It's definitely open at 4am though.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:54 pm
|
|
Went to the SC last year to give it a bit of support after the fire. God it was soulless. There were no tables in the middle of the room, just a few round the edge.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:06 pm
|
|
tigertot wrote:
Went to the SC last year to give it a bit of support after the fire. God it was soulless. There were no tables in the middle of the room, just a few round the edge.
That was for the dancing and plate-smashing, silly
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:24 pm
|
|
tigertot wrote:
Went to the SC last year to give it a bit of support after the fire. God it was soulless. There were no tables in the middle of the room, just a few round the edge.
How was your coconut dhal, butternut squash and chickpea curry?
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:27 pm
|
|
It slid very easily off the knife and fork.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:30 pm
|
|
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:55 pm
|
|
I had the omelette. Don't trust that forrin muck.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:11 pm
|
|
|
