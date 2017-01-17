WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Pubs in Bradford

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net O/T Pubs in Bradford

 
Post a reply

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:52 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1489
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Minor slight detour from North Parade en route to the ground will take you to the Sweet Centre on Lumb Lane. You can even book:

http://www.sweetcentrerestaurant.co.uk/form

Don't do it! The SC has gone way downhill over the last few years. The Westgate (see other thread) is THE place to get a good curry in Bradford, day or night.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:06 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27507
Location: MACS0647-JD
Went to SC not long before the mill burned down - was prety good if not like the old days. But I'd assumed Westgate would be shut in the afternoon - is it not?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:15 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1489
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Went to SC not long before the mill burned down - was prety good if not like the old days. But I'd assumed Westgate would be shut in the afternoon - is it not?

SC CAN be OK but it's a mixed bag. And I have been to the Westgate in the afternoon but not for a while. It's definitely open at 4am though. :)
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:54 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14709
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Went to the SC last year to give it a bit of support after the fire. God it was soulless. There were no tables in the middle of the room, just a few round the edge.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:06 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27507
Location: MACS0647-JD
tigertot wrote:
Went to the SC last year to give it a bit of support after the fire. God it was soulless. There were no tables in the middle of the room, just a few round the edge.


That was for the dancing and plate-smashing, silly
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:24 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4686
tigertot wrote:
Went to the SC last year to give it a bit of support after the fire. God it was soulless. There were no tables in the middle of the room, just a few round the edge.

How was your coconut dhal, butternut squash and chickpea curry?

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:27 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7361
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It slid very easily off the knife and fork.

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:30 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4686
Veggies prefer to spoon.

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 2:55 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14709
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
I had the omelette. Don't trust that forrin muck.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: O/T Pubs in Bradford

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 3:11 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25803
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Wrong login Bernard.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, altofts wildcat, AndyMc88, Anita Madigan, ATS1, barham red, Bartholemew Smythe, beefy1, bellycouldtackle, billypop, bitterundtwistedbull, Block5Bull, bowlingboy, bromleyB, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, Dannyboywt, eddievan, exiledbull, Fr13daY, Geoff, Godiswithers, GypsumFantastic, hereagain, HiramC, ifallwerelikemumby, joanneby, Joe Banjo, josefw, king benny, linebacker53, Lord Magoon, Nelson, Old Timer No 4, PHILISAN, phillgee, RAB-2411, Rarebreed, redeverready, REDWHITEANDBLUE, ridlerbull, roger daly, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, St. Enoch, Stul, Surely not, tackler thommo, The Writer, thepimp007, tikkabull, Toga, Tricky2309, whitters, wombull and 587 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,505,3161,65875,6944,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  