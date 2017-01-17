Went to the SC last year to give it a bit of support after the fire. God it was soulless. There were no tables in the middle of the room, just a few round the edge.

“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin