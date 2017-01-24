Forgive me for disagreeing with S/O but I thought Chris Heil and Jamie Thackray had decent games. I thought Jordon Howden had quite a good game too. Jason Tali looked as though he'd got his jet-lag back.I suspect that against the better sides we'll see a trend this season. The first 20 minutes will be a forward battle where we try to wear them out. It looks as though we're going to play three props with the 13 spot being the third prop. It'll probably only be when we make changes after 20 minutes and inject some pace that we'll be more expansive.A while ago, I seem to recall Gary Thornton saying he was thinking of trying Jason Tali at 13. I'm not sure. I prefer him in the centres. His record of tries to games is high and I think we need his cutting edge out wide. If Liam Welham is going to miss out in the centres, I think I might give him a go at loose forward probably off the bench when we take the number 13 prop off after 20 minutes. With Keiran Cross replacing Kes and Liam coming on the tempo would increase considerably.It's too soon to start to judge Jack Miller, so I'm not going to.I'm more worried about how we'll cope without Jordon Howden if (when) he gets injured. We've got plenty of cover in the forwards. I'm not worried there. I think a lot of responsibility is going to fall on Jordie Hedges shoulders this season. How he copes with it is going to be one of the key areas for me.Can't wait for Sunday!