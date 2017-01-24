WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dons v Eagles Sunday 22nd January 2016 3pm

Re: Dons v Eagles Sunday 22nd January 2016 3pm

Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:09 am
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006
Posts: 16431
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
Tatty Feeld wrote:
A promising performance but I am concerned about the fitness of Jordan Howden. His kicking was ok but because he is carrying an injury, he does not appear to be capable of taking on the opposition and running through a gap. Managing his situation is ridiculous if the Dons want promotion this season. Having known about his injury for more than a year now some of the money left (allegedly) should have been spent on a classy half back that will compliment the talents of Jordie Hedges giving us a really dangerous combination. Jacob Millar may have been signed as cover but sadly from what I saw he doesn't look to be the answer. At the very least a reserve super league stand off could have been signed on a season long loan giving Howden the chance to have his operation and completely recover.

Your not wrong there matey.

Obviously it is early to be making conclusions, but that has never stopped me before.
I thought that for all the very good performances, there was an equal number of disappointing ones.

The lads looked very, very rusty at the start and you can argue that that is understandable. But Sheffield weren't and they were almost cobbled together for this game. They came out of the traps like greyhounds do, while we couldn't hold a ball for a set.

I thought Jack Miller didn't have us going with some zip and Howden could only supply high bombs (albeit some of them very good in the second half, not in the first twenty minutes).
So we were flat for 20 mins and pegged back, making no progress.
A change of personnel changed that and Miller should not start against Leeds. I don't mean he shouldn't play.

Some other people who disappointed me were ....
Heil, Tali and Thackray ...

COYD :D
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Dons v Eagles Sunday 22nd January 2016 3pm

Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:23 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011
Posts: 1185
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Forgive me for disagreeing with S/O but I thought Chris Heil and Jamie Thackray had decent games. I thought Jordon Howden had quite a good game too. Jason Tali looked as though he'd got his jet-lag back.

I suspect that against the better sides we'll see a trend this season. The first 20 minutes will be a forward battle where we try to wear them out. It looks as though we're going to play three props with the 13 spot being the third prop. It'll probably only be when we make changes after 20 minutes and inject some pace that we'll be more expansive.

A while ago, I seem to recall Gary Thornton saying he was thinking of trying Jason Tali at 13. I'm not sure. I prefer him in the centres. His record of tries to games is high and I think we need his cutting edge out wide. If Liam Welham is going to miss out in the centres, I think I might give him a go at loose forward probably off the bench when we take the number 13 prop off after 20 minutes. With Keiran Cross replacing Kes and Liam coming on the tempo would increase considerably.

It's too soon to start to judge Jack Miller, so I'm not going to. :) I'm more worried about how we'll cope without Jordon Howden if (when) he gets injured. We've got plenty of cover in the forwards. I'm not worried there. I think a lot of responsibility is going to fall on Jordie Hedges shoulders this season. How he copes with it is going to be one of the key areas for me.

Can't wait for Sunday!

Re: Dons v Eagles Sunday 22nd January 2016 3pm

Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:44 pm
Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006
Posts: 16431
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
I am not saying they had bad games ... I am saying that after the hype Heil and Thackray were nothing special on that performance ... no better than the lads we already had.
I think that the first thing Tali and Thackray did was drop the ball.

No doubt they will get into it and show me what they can do ... after all we aren't going to be playing a side as good as Sheffield every week.

We haven't been as solid looking for a few years in friendlies, so that's nice.

We should do well .... but playing Howden is a big gamble.

I would like to think that should he break down, and I think he will, we don't try to hobble on with what we have got ... we would go and get a quality replacement.

Ritchie Barnett shows what a quality player looks like ... nothing less would do.
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: Dons v Eagles Sunday 22nd January 2016 3pm

Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:17 pm
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003
Posts: 6024
If Tonks & Martin are in the 2nd row Hanson could play 13 , he has been playing there for Wales.
Liam Welham gives a couple of options on the bench. A headache for GT is who plays on the wing A B-J , LS or even SD that's assuming RB is a shoe in .
A lot of completion for the 4 prop berths .
COYD

Re: Dons v Eagles Sunday 22nd January 2016 3pm

Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:01 pm
Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2005
Posts: 2546
Location: BeCider seaside BeCider sea.
Very promising if the number of posts for a friendly are anything to go by

Re: Dons v Eagles Sunday 22nd January 2016 3pm

Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:25 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 11, 2003
Posts: 2345
Location: Living the dream in Doncaster
http://www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/a ... r-thornton
Rugbyman has retired. Welcome to Another Penalty
