Tatty Feeld wrote: A promising performance but I am concerned about the fitness of Jordan Howden. His kicking was ok but because he is carrying an injury, he does not appear to be capable of taking on the opposition and running through a gap. Managing his situation is ridiculous if the Dons want promotion this season. Having known about his injury for more than a year now some of the money left (allegedly) should have been spent on a classy half back that will compliment the talents of Jordie Hedges giving us a really dangerous combination. Jacob Millar may have been signed as cover but sadly from what I saw he doesn't look to be the answer. At the very least a reserve super league stand off could have been signed on a season long loan giving Howden the chance to have his operation and completely recover.

Your not wrong there matey.Obviously it is early to be making conclusions, but that has never stopped me before.I thought that for all the very good performances, there was an equal number of disappointing ones.The lads looked very, very rusty at the start and you can argue that that is understandable. But Sheffield weren't and they were almost cobbled together for this game. They came out of the traps like greyhounds do, while we couldn't hold a ball for a set.I thought Jack Miller didn't have us going with some zip and Howden could only supply high bombs (albeit some of them very good in the second half, not in the first twenty minutes).So we were flat for 20 mins and pegged back, making no progress.A change of personnel changed that and Miller should not start against Leeds.Some other people who disappointed me were ....Heil, Tali and Thackray ...COYD