Doncaster 22- Sheffield 18 .

Good performances from Louis Sherriff , Kieran Cross, Jordan Howden & Charlie Moss.

We started the game on the back foot with Sheffield taking the lead 0-4. Dons got into the game through play maker Cross aided by Zak & Feka when all 3 came on as subs . Dons were well in control 22-4 but Sheffield hit back late on.



Enjoyed the game , a good run out for the boys !