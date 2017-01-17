Who's going? Who's staying at home? What do we all expect from the first outing?



I know we shouldn't read too much into these games but I recall the thumping we got at home to Hunslet two years ago in the pre-season game when we got relegated from the Championship. The writing was actually on the cards after seeing that performance. Our bubble was burst that day. I'm not expecting anything similar this time.



Considering Sheffield's off-field problems I would think we're probably ahead of them at this stage of the season. I'm expecting a win for the Dons.