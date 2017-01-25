Living The Dream wrote:
I see you have decided to don the red nose and bowler again CC. I hope you dont mind me pointing out that if you intend to meet all the Fax and Fev fans you have said you are going to at our opening game,be aware kick off is at 3pm so you may need to set off about 9 in the morning to get here and meet up with them all.
Dave, I always intended returning as Charlie before the season started,as a good friend you know why I had to take a back seat, but the ransom has been paid ,and I'm free now.I do intend being in Fax early,I think the game itself should be a cracker,as indeed a lot of Championship games will this season, let the games begin.