diggory compton wrote: Danny, at the moment we have Aussie Mitch Brown pencilled in for the full back shirt,and I'm not sure what our backs or forwards line up will be, we have a squad of around 28 players at the moment ,so it could mean around 10 players being available each week , I'm not sure what number of players are allowed to be DR at one time , but I'm sure Jukesy our Coach will know what he wants, I think it will be very interesting,you could even get Leigh fans watching you when you play, Oldham,Swinton,and Roch dale, good luck for the coming season.

I noticed the squad numbers and the depth of your squad is impressive. Hopefully the partnership will be beneficial for both parties, especially as Leigh and Sheffield both like to play an expansive style of rugby so the transition should be quite smooth. As BE pointed out we're short in the half-back area so it wouldn't surprise me to see someone like Ben Reynolds come and play in the Red and Gold for a few matches, he's been around the Championship/L1 scene for the past few years and I'd like to think he'd be a good addition if he's not getting game time in SL with the Centurions. Good luck to you guys as well.