Sunderland
diggory compton wrote:
Danny, at the moment we have Aussie Mitch Brown pencilled in for the full back shirt,and I'm not sure what our backs or forwards line up will be, we have a squad of around 28 players at the moment ,so it could mean around 10 players being available each week , I'm not sure what number of players are allowed to be DR at one time , but I'm sure Jukesy our Coach will know what he wants, I think it will be very interesting,you could even get Leigh fans watching you when you play, Oldham,Swinton,and Roch dale, good luck for the coming season.
I noticed the squad numbers and the depth of your squad is impressive. Hopefully the partnership will be beneficial for both parties, especially as Leigh and Sheffield both like to play an expansive style of rugby so the transition should be quite smooth. As BE pointed out we're short in the half-back area so it wouldn't surprise me to see someone like Ben Reynolds come and play in the Red and Gold for a few matches, he's been around the Championship/L1 scene for the past few years and I'd like to think he'd be a good addition if he's not getting game time in SL with the Centurions. Good luck to you guys as well.
Write for a few rugby league websites, mainly about the Kingstone Press Championship.
Usually found in Sunderland, sometimes in Sheffield.
Twitter - @DFSports97
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:31 am
Alan
DannytheEagle wrote:
As of this moment, Eagles don't have an out-and-out full-back so either Ryan Hampshire or Gregg McNally will do just fine I think!
Not sure you will be getting either of them. However, Lee Smith might be available?
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:20 pm
Alan wrote:
Not sure you will be getting either of them.
But you're not sure we won't. Or you'd've said so.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:43 pm
weatherfield
griff1998 wrote:
But you're not sure we won't. Or you'd've said so.
Good evening Griff, myself I'm looking forward to the partnership between our Clubs, should be very interesting, I will look for the Sheffield result first now after every game, I really think your Club and ours will benefit from the arrangement, good luck for the coming season, I hope to attend a few games when Sheff are in LANCS.
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:30 pm
Sunderland
Alan wrote:
Not sure you will be getting either of them. However, Lee Smith might be available?
Interesting. Smith is also a decent player at this level. We'll see how things go anyway!
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:50 pm
weatherfield
I have just been told we have signed an Aussie second row /prop called Lachlan Burr, he was down to play for Bradford but has become a free agent now , for me we seem to have an abundance of forwards now.Again very interesting.
Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:42 pm
Sefton Street, Leigh
Two players who won’t feature for the Centurions this Sunday are youngsters Lewis Foster and Dave Thompson. They are the first players to join Sheffield Eagles since the dual registration agreement has been arranged with the Championship club.
The pair are expected to feature for the Eagles at Doncaster on Sunday but will turn out for Leigh against Dewsbury on January 29.
(Leigh Journal)
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:07 pm
blackpool tower circus
Good Evening my feathered friends hope you are all well ?Charlie is back for the new season, the ransom has been paid
there was an attempt by the Wigan Carolis to radicalise me but I resisted,it seems we are now like in-laws so to speak,so I must say I hope you do well this year.I see you have signed Eze Harper,a good prospect who will do well for you, my advice listen to Angelic Cynic,the guy is from the same Planet as myself.Charlie knows.The gravy could be Turkey.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:56 pm
charlie caroli wrote:
Good Evening my feathered friends hope you are all well ?Charlie is back for the new season, the ransom has been paid
there was an attempt by the Wigan Carolis to radicalise me but I resisted,it seems we are now like in-laws so to speak,so I must say I hope you do well this year.I see you have signed Eze Harper,a good prospect who will do well for you, my advice listen to Angelic Cynic,the guy is from the same Planet as myself.Charlie knows.The gravy could be Turkey.
You must be back for the summer season,Charlie.
Don't forget to pop along to Bloomfield Road in May - we have a tough game v Swinton Lions.
We're different gravy,by the way.
I am trying to find the correct pronunciation for Eze.It may be EASE or it may be EASY or even EH ZAY
There is origins in Africa and France.
Any help appreciated.I don't do Twitter.
Good luck with the comedy routine.Enjoy Blackpool.Pleased the radicalisation didn't work.Wigan?Pah!
(Give Me Back My)WINGS