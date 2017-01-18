WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sheffield Centurions.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Sheffield Eagles Sheffield Centurions.

 
Post a reply

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:18 am
DannytheEagle Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2011 8:30 pm
Posts: 912
Location: Sunderland
diggory compton wrote:
Danny, at the moment we have Aussie Mitch Brown pencilled in for the full back shirt,and I'm not sure what our backs or forwards line up will be, we have a squad of around 28 players at the moment ,so it could mean around 10 players being available each week , I'm not sure what number of players are allowed to be DR at one time , but I'm sure Jukesy our Coach will know what he wants, I think it will be very interesting,you could even get Leigh fans watching you when you play, Oldham,Swinton,and Roch dale, good luck for the coming season.


I noticed the squad numbers and the depth of your squad is impressive. Hopefully the partnership will be beneficial for both parties, especially as Leigh and Sheffield both like to play an expansive style of rugby so the transition should be quite smooth. As BE pointed out we're short in the half-back area so it wouldn't surprise me to see someone like Ben Reynolds come and play in the Red and Gold for a few matches, he's been around the Championship/L1 scene for the past few years and I'd like to think he'd be a good addition if he's not getting game time in SL with the Centurions. Good luck to you guys as well.
Write for a few rugby league websites, mainly about the Kingstone Press Championship.
Usually found in Sunderland, sometimes in Sheffield.

Twitter - @DFSports97

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:31 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9105
Location: Deep in Leytherland
DannytheEagle wrote:
As of this moment, Eagles don't have an out-and-out full-back so either Ryan Hampshire or Gregg McNally will do just fine I think!


Not sure you will be getting either of them. However, Lee Smith might be available?

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:20 pm
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4612
Alan wrote:
Not sure you will be getting either of them.


But you're not sure we won't. Or you'd've said so.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:43 pm
diggory compton User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 490
Location: weatherfield
griff1998 wrote:
But you're not sure we won't. Or you'd've said so.

Good evening Griff, myself I'm looking forward to the partnership between our Clubs, should be very interesting, I will look for the Sheffield result first now after every game, I really think your Club and ours will benefit from the arrangement, good luck for the coming season, I hope to attend a few games when Sheff are in LANCS.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AdamH, griff1998 and 24 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Sheffield Eagles




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,506,3922,25775,6964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  