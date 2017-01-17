DannytheEagle wrote: As of this moment, Eagles don't have an out-and-out full-back so either Ryan Hampshire or Gregg McNally will do just fine I think!

Danny, at the moment we have Aussie Mitch Brown pencilled in for the full back shirt,and I'm not sure what our backs or forwards line up will be, we have a squad of around 28 players at the moment ,so it could mean around 10 players being available each week , I'm not sure what number of players are allowed to be DR at one time , but I'm sure Jukesy our Coach will know what he wants, I think it will be very interesting,you could even get Leigh fans watching you when you play, Oldham,Swinton,and Roch dale, good luck for the coming season.