Sheffield Centurions.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:18 am
diggory compton
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 481
Location: weatherfield
It has been announced by Leigh Centurions ,that Sheffield have agreed a DR partnership with the Centurions for the coming 2017 season, I thought Tubbs didn't like the DR system?Myself I think it will benefit both Clubs, who knows we may even have Angelic Cynic praising the Centurions. :thumb:

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:34 am
brummie-eagle
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 26, 2007 5:31 pm
Posts: 861
I think given our situation its a good thing for both clubs, as part of the deal diggery, we can send you AC on a weekly basis!

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:39 am
diggory compton
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:47 am
Posts: 481
Location: weatherfield
brummie-eagle wrote:
I think given our situation its a good thing for both clubs, as part of the deal diggery, we can send you AC on a weekly basis!

This may surprise you BE,but I have a good opinion of AC,I think at times he has plenty of words of wisdom,it will be very interesting to see his views on the subject.As I said I think it will be a very good partnership for both Clubs , we have 4 very talented hookers for a start ,and a good half back in Ben Reynolds, and a big group of forwards , it will be interesting to see how this developes. :thumb:

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:58 am
brummie-eagle
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 26, 2007 5:31 pm
Posts: 861
I think the likes of Reynolds and Foster will be lined up for dual reg, half back is the one area we are weak in at the moment

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:02 pm
Bartholemew Smythe
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 10:15 pm
Posts: 12822
Location: Somewhere
Foster is predominately a 9 but no doubt could cover 7.
How is education supposed to make me feel smarter? Besides, every time I learn something new, it pushes some old stuff out of my brain. Remember when I took that home winemaking course, and I forgot how to drive?

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:12 pm
Angelic Cynic
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 617
brummie-eagle wrote:
we can send you AC on a weekly basis!


I'll have you know my services don't come cheap. :lol:


diggory compton wrote:
who knows we may even have Angelic Cynic praising the Centurions. :thumb:


I think I would need a metamorphosis on a scale of clown to farmer (?) in appearance,and from Blackpool to Weatherfield in location for that to happen.

Though,I must point out.I have not levelled any criticism throughout the year - ever since the individual with morals and integrity left.
No complaints about discipline or about any comments.Nothing.Zilch.
I think Neil Jukes has handled the situation and himself throughout 2016 in an exemplary fashion.
In the games I did see you were better than the opposition.
** May I stop now,please ** :PRAY: :PRAY:
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: Sheffield Centurions.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 1:36 pm
DannytheEagle
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2011 8:30 pm
Posts: 911
Location: Sunderland
As of this moment, Eagles don't have an out-and-out full-back so either Ryan Hampshire or Gregg McNally will do just fine I think!
Write for a few rugby league websites, mainly about the Kingstone Press Championship.
Usually found in Sunderland, sometimes in Sheffield.

Twitter - @DFSports97

