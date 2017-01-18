WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls Latest News

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:10 am
Bullseye wrote:
We won’t need aggrieved ex employees or “player’s Dads” to come on here with rumour and intrigue for much longer. The state of the coaching staff, first team squad and academy set up will be there for all to see. We’ll all know then whether it’s either:

a) A lame duck club run on a shoestring simply to ensure fixtures are fulfilled and embarrassment spared for Nigel or
b) A genuine attempt to start a new club

If it’s A then I’m walking away. I suspect so would many others. If it’s B then I’m on board.


A) Would still loose a great deal of money and end up in admin again, I cant see anyone interested in doing that either the new owner or the RFL.

Even if we ended up part time it has to be better than been a full time embarrassment.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:11 am
It's interesting that we have gone with the two guys with no financial backing. Had the RFL gone with Moore, Calvert and Watt we would now be starting our third year of recovery instead of being in a worse position and with the loss of fan support.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:13 am
Couldn't agree more, however i feel we need to give them a chance and then decide

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:14 am
I just don't understand it.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:17 am
Was only discussing this yesterday how they had got the place debt free after cutting their cloth accordingly. I doubt we would be in this position now had they been given control

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:28 am
Think I agree. The original plan was to get through that initial season and then start again in CH with a mix of full and Part time contracts. It looks as though we are now going to limp through this season and start again in CH1. Still at least we have had two great seasons of sparkling rugby..........oh, wait a minute.

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:37 am
When you asked Duffy how a newly formed uk company can employ non EU nationals did he answer. Likewise did he explain how all these reserve grade players would get visas?

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 10:45 am
The Orcas who won the wooden spoon and may not even be in the top competition in NZ next year?
