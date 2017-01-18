Bullseye wrote: We won’t need aggrieved ex employees or “player’s Dads” to come on here with rumour and intrigue for much longer. The state of the coaching staff, first team squad and academy set up will be there for all to see. We’ll all know then whether it’s either:



a) A lame duck club run on a shoestring simply to ensure fixtures are fulfilled and embarrassment spared for Nigel or

b) A genuine attempt to start a new club



If it’s A then I’m walking away. I suspect so would many others. If it’s B then I’m on board.

A) Would still loose a great deal of money and end up in admin again, I cant see anyone interested in doing that either the new owner or the RFL.Even if we ended up part time it has to be better than been a full time embarrassment.