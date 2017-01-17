WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls Latest News

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:25 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7375
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Bradford Cycle Club. They've been around for a little over a year now but have been using the track on Tuesday nights since about August.

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... 016_award/

Even got the colours.

There's a running club doing similar things on Mondays.

I have precisely zero idea how much it costs the club / ground maintenance, etc.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:28 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7375
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
fwiw, organised by Adam Tasker and, primarily, Taras Stefanyszyn. The reason I namedrop Adam is he does a lot of disabilities sports access stuff. In particular, Cycling 4 All and the Bradford Bulls Wheelchair team.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:32 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5588
I hope they've cut their lycra to suit their means..
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:37 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5588
KCNBABT wrote:
You will see how full time the operation is when the squad is finally sorted. Whilst we're here how can the RFL lend Chalmers momey to satisfy HMRC? How?


I've been dipping in and out of various threads for a few days now.
Have any of your claims been shown to have any factual basis?
Apologies if they have, like I say I've not read everything but wouldn't mind a summary of those that did.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:41 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7375
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Yes, plenty. Where the ground between bitter ex-employee and actual information provider falls we do not (yet) know.

If it is who I think it is though then there's a picture of the house where Chalmers lives on my FB feed and we're FB friends. If it is the security he claimed it is. Whilst pretending to be the dad of a player who's moved to Cas'.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:43 pm
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 515
Location: Not there
vbfg wrote:
.... Adam Tasker .....


Top bloke, fully deserving of his recent 'gong'

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:45 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 244
Location: South of Bratfud
vbfg wrote:
Bradford Cycle Club. They've been around for a little over a year now but have been using the track on Tuesday nights since about August.

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/n ... 016_award/

Even got the colours.

There's a running club doing similar things on Mondays.

I have precisely zero idea how much it costs the club / ground maintenance, etc.


Cheers! I'll have a nosey at that!

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 7:48 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7375
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Mr Dog wrote:
Top bloke, fully deserving of his recent 'gong'


Yes he is. A proper Bradford sporting hero.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:15 pm
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 644
KCNBABT wrote:
You will see how full time the operation is when the squad is finally sorted. Whilst we're here how can the RFL lend Chalmers momey to satisfy HMRC? How?


Didn't you say a few days ago the deal had fallen through. You started a topic on Sunday night stating that. Oh, weren't they already in the air on their way at that time as it was reported they arrived yesterday. Something not quite right there.
It was clearly sorted last week and they appear to already have plans sorted.

You are now not believed on here anymore. You can only lie for so long before people ignore you.
Goodbye.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:45 pm
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun May 28, 2006 6:20 pm
Posts: 2411
vbfg wrote:
Yes he is. A proper Bradford sporting hero.

Who said he does bulls wheelchair team..hasnt touches it..in fact apart from loaning 2 chairs no...does alot for cycling but nothing for wheelchair team.
