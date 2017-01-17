WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls Latest News

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:31 am
Sensei-Bull
Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010
Posts: 849
Sorry but don't get it.

Why would Charlmers and Lowe invest in a troubled club at the other side of the world with no apparent financial backing? Take it part time and the crowd numbers will drop dramatically. What's in it for them? Will they be getting the lease to develop Odsal? If not, what is the point? And if they are buying the lease then how can they ask the RFL for a loan? None of this adds up?

Edit: Bog off Bullseye. Just because you can type quicker than me.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:32 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006
Posts: 3701
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
I get the distinct impression we're all being played. I'm not believing or responding now to any social media/forum info, no point until we have something vaguely resembling facts in the public domain.

Duckman out.
Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:34 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 25796
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Edit: Bog off Bullseye. Just because you can type quicker than me.


:-)

You're right though. There's more to this than meets the eye.

As I said I'll wait for an official announcement before slitting my wrists.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:35 am
bullsonfire
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005
Posts: 1375
It wouldn't surprise me at this stage if Bullman took his head off and Donald Trump was inside.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:36 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 25796
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I really hope you're wrong, because I've always thought my monthly subscription to RL Cares went to players who have had life-changing injuries, or similar stuff, not paying the salaries of people running a rugby club. If there's any truth in that, I'll rethink my subscription.


I'd take anything he says with a very large pinch of salt. Despite being asked many times he's not provided any proof of who he is or where he gets his rumours from.

The club's been a target of a lot of keyboard warriors/comedians in the past few months especially from the Halifax area.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:48 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003
Posts: 3215
Does anyone think the RL would be naive to the fact that the HMRC rules have changed? Thus now putting off the bidders due to potentially having to pay a bond to HMRC, I am no expert just a thought that's all.
[IMG]http://i50.tinypic.com/a59ff5.gif[/IMG]

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:57 am
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012
Posts: 302
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Does anyone think the RL would be naive to the fact that the HMRC rules have changed? Thus now putting off the bidders due to potentially having to pay a bond to HMRC, I am no expert just a thought that's all.


Erm, well yeah I do. Just looking at the way they ran the bidding process seems to show that they don't really know what they're doing. There's mentions of the RFU and the RFL procedures and the huge gulf in professionalism between them.

Even on Friday the RFL were even forced into making a bungled admission that they had actually FOUND a buyer, and since then? Nothing.

The RFL had better pull their finger out though if they want this phantom Bradford team to take a mullering by Hull KR in2 and a bit weeks though: We have no team, no coach, some invisible owners and some irate fans at the moment. And I imagine the number of fans who give a t0ss is rapidly diminishing right as we speak.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:04 pm
tackler thommo
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006
Posts: 295
Location: South of Ilkley
The RFL issued Statement on Friday saying the news about a Bradford RL was"exciting".Where in subsequent news - or lack of - can this word possibly be justified?
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:05 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001
Posts: 25796
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Inside Nigel's head?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:06 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002
Posts: 27495
Location: MACS0647-JD
We know (pretty much) that the RFL are hanging on to the lease so apart from the chance of "jam tomorrow" there seems no chance to get any money back from Odsal in the foreseeable - and absolutely no guarantee ever, which is kinda more the point.

First job - borrow half a mill off RFL, and go part time with no investment of any sort sounds as insane as I assume it is - the ramblings of a lunatic.

Whatever Chalmers and Lowe might be - WFT would they have done what they have to end up slitting the new club's wrists on day 1? And however mad Chalmers is, there is zero chance he would put his personal house up as security for VAT. Anyone who believes that must be nuts. It's as believable to me as signing Warwick Davis to replace Sidlow.

I call bollox.
