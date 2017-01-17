|
Sorry but don't get it.
Why would Charlmers and Lowe invest in a troubled club at the other side of the world with no apparent financial backing? Take it part time and the crowd numbers will drop dramatically. What's in it for them? Will they be getting the lease to develop Odsal? If not, what is the point? And if they are buying the lease then how can they ask the RFL for a loan? None of this adds up?
Edit: Bog off Bullseye. Just because you can type quicker than me.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:32 am
I get the distinct impression we're all being played. I'm not believing or responding now to any social media/forum info, no point until we have something vaguely resembling facts in the public domain.
Duckman out.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:34 am
Sensei-Bull wrote:
Edit: Bog off Bullseye. Just because you can type quicker than me.
You're right though. There's more to this than meets the eye.
As I said I'll wait for an official announcement before slitting my wrists.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:35 am
It wouldn't surprise me at this stage if Bullman took his head off and Donald Trump was inside.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:36 am
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I really hope you're wrong, because I've always thought my monthly subscription to RL Cares went to players who have had life-changing injuries, or similar stuff, not paying the salaries of people running a rugby club. If there's any truth in that, I'll rethink my subscription.
I'd take anything he says with a very large pinch of salt. Despite being asked many times he's not provided any proof of who he is or where he gets his rumours from.
The club's been a target of a lot of keyboard warriors/comedians in the past few months especially from the Halifax area.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:48 am
Does anyone think the RL would be naive to the fact that the HMRC rules have changed? Thus now putting off the bidders due to potentially having to pay a bond to HMRC, I am no expert just a thought that's all.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 11:57 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
Does anyone think the RL would be naive to the fact that the HMRC rules have changed? Thus now putting off the bidders due to potentially having to pay a bond to HMRC, I am no expert just a thought that's all.
Erm, well yeah I do. Just looking at the way they ran the bidding process seems to show that they don't really know what they're doing. There's mentions of the RFU and the RFL procedures and the huge gulf in professionalism between them.
Even on Friday the RFL were even forced into making a bungled admission that they had actually FOUND a buyer, and since then? Nothing.
The RFL had better pull their finger out though if they want this phantom Bradford team to take a mullering by Hull KR in2 and a bit weeks though: We have no team, no coach, some invisible owners and some irate fans at the moment. And I imagine the number of fans who give a t0ss is rapidly diminishing right as we speak.
Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:04 pm
The RFL issued Statement on Friday saying the news about a Bradford RL was"exciting".Where in subsequent news - or lack of - can this word possibly be justified?
Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:05 pm
Tue Jan 17, 2017 12:06 pm
We know (pretty much) that the RFL are hanging on to the lease so apart from the chance of "jam tomorrow" there seems no chance to get any money back from Odsal in the foreseeable - and absolutely no guarantee ever, which is kinda more the point.
First job - borrow half a mill off RFL, and go part time with no investment of any sort sounds as insane as I assume it is - the ramblings of a lunatic.
Whatever Chalmers and Lowe might be - WFT would they have done what they have to end up slitting the new club's wrists on day 1? And however mad Chalmers is, there is zero chance he would put his personal house up as security for VAT. Anyone who believes that must be nuts. It's as believable to me as signing Warwick Davis to replace Sidlow.
I call bollox.
