Chalmers and Lowe addressed the players and staff last night and confirmed their intentions to go part time with no investment and cutbacks forthcoming. Stu Duffy has sent out texts this morning saying he's now in charge with Gary Tasker and will be meeting players individually to decide whether the new club will keep them or what they're worth. No guarantee they will keep Rohan. One of the staff asked if they would get paid this month but the reply game no because of the current HMRC dispute. HMRC are demanding a large security deposit against future tax liabilities, as is their right (powers given to them in 2015) when a person in control has a track record of defaulting on tax payments and has had several business failures such as both Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe.

Chalmers has asked the RFL to lend him the £400,000 against the personal guarantee of his property in New Zealand. One final point is Chalmers and Lowe will be based in New Zealand with a UK based management team of Gary Tasker and Stuart Duffy.

Nothing can move forward until the RFL lend the new club money to pay HMRC the six months up front.