|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2016 1:30 pm
Posts: 126
|
Chalmers and Lowe addressed the players and staff last night and confirmed their intentions to go part time with no investment and cutbacks forthcoming. Stu Duffy has sent out texts this morning saying he's now in charge with Gary Tasker and will be meeting players individually to decide whether the new club will keep them or what they're worth. No guarantee they will keep Rohan. One of the staff asked if they would get paid this month but the reply game no because of the current HMRC dispute. HMRC are demanding a large security deposit against future tax liabilities, as is their right (powers given to them in 2015) when a person in control has a track record of defaulting on tax payments and has had several business failures such as both Andrew Chalmers and Graham Lowe.
Chalmers has asked the RFL to lend him the £400,000 against the personal guarantee of his property in New Zealand. One final point is Chalmers and Lowe will be based in New Zealand with a UK based management team of Gary Tasker and Stuart Duffy.
Nothing can move forward until the RFL lend the new club money to pay HMRC the six months up front.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:31 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1913
Location: No longer Bradford
|
I heard the rumour about part time at the weekend. If that is true, I can't see that ever changing. I think once a team goes part time, it's very difficult to then get the money and the players required to jump back to full time (as Sheffield recently found out).
If true (and I say if because I have no concrete evidence to say it is), it's just another part of the downward slide I'm afraid, even if part time is the only way that the club will survive.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25788
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Part time won't work at Odsal with those overheads.
If this is confirmed then it's just putting off the inevitable.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:40 am
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 639
|
I thought Tasker had moved to Ireland and said he wouldn't get involved again. He seems to have appeared out of nowhere.
I don't trust this poster as he has gone from a few posts where he was being abused by players for giving information to posting very often.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:41 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1913
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bullseye wrote:
If this is confirmed then it's just putting off the inevitable.
I stopped short of saying that, but I must admit it was going through my head.
|
|
Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:42 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25788
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
As always I'll wait to see it confirmed officially before jumping off any cliffs.
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, ATS1, beefy1, bigalf, bowlingboy, brian2, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, chapylad, Cibaman, Cookie, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, debaser, djhudds, Drust, dull nickname, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HaworthBull, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, HXSparky, Joe Banjo, linebacker53, Malfax, Mr Dog, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), Norman Bates, Nothus, paulwalker71, phillgee, RAB-2411, riccado, RickyF1, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, senoj, Spannerz, St. Enoch, Stul, this_cougar_outfit, vbfg, wombull, woolly07, Yahoo [Bot], zapperbull and 543 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|