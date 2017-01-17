WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Joe Cobb

Joe Cobb

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:50 am
Bostwick
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 858
It appears Joe Cobb has quit Rugby League, citing, abuse and homophobia from fans as his reason.
Joe was one of the younger generation of referees, bought on to referee in Super League. He seemed to be well thought of.
We all disagree with refereeing decisions and make it known, but for it to come to this. I do wonder.
You have to admire people like Joe who are prepared to take on the job of refereeing, at any level. The truth is, no ref no game.
I do not think he was too bad as a ref, I thought he had a good game when we played Salford at the end of last season.
The RFL are in a tricky situation here, with labour laws etc. It is as if they have not got enough on their plate with Bradford.
I for one would wish him all the best for the future. After all he, was only doing his job!

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:59 am
Exiled down south
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 459
I’m not sure it’s the fans more from a senior member of staff in the RFL. Would it be any surprise if its Ganson?

The World’s best referee in RU is gay, its well-known and not an issue

What is it with this sport. It needs to be professionalised from top to bottom. I believe Cobb is a solicitor out of RL.
Wire Quin at work

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 10:34 am
itsmeagain
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 119
Nothing the RFL are responsible for in a negative way would surprise me. If it is true what has gone on and he is a solicitor I hope he takes them to the cleaners. RL really need someone with a brain who knows what they are doing to make them accountable for their actions and ignorant comments which flow freely from their mouths. No one and I mean no should suffer abuse regarding their sexual orientation. It is not gays and lesbians who have a problem but the people around them with closed minds. Live and let live and living in peace with each other is the only way forward.

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:08 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2229
Location: Deepest Erith
itsmeagain wrote:
Nothing the RFL are responsible for in a negative way would surprise me. If it is true what has gone on and he is a solicitor I hope he takes them to the cleaners. RL really need someone with a brain who knows what they are doing to make them accountable for their actions and ignorant comments which flow freely from their mouths. No one and I mean no should suffer abuse regarding their sexual orientation. It is not gays and lesbians who have a problem but the people around them with closed minds. Live and let live and living in peace with each other is the only way forward.


Hear, hear!
:BOW:
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Tue Jan 17, 2017 8:44 pm
mickyb1234
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3636
Lots of assumptions are being made as to who said what to who.
Agree that anyone of any race creed colour sexual orientation etc should be allowed to go about there chosen sport or profession and they are protected by law.
Naming folk who we might think it is again is a bit daft. Defending S Ganson a bit, he stood up on Saturday and stated the view of the RFL match officials department with reference to standards and expected behaviour and I think actions last year showed that they act against those who may bring the game into disrepute.
I think waiting to see what the details of the complaint are us sensible before pointing fingers.

Re: Joe Cobb

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 12:14 pm
Edinburgh Warrior
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 841
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Was listening to a Radio Five Live sports programme last Friday when an openly gay Welsh Rugby Union player was discussing the subject and the referee Nigel Owens was mentioned . The Rugby player told a story about Owen's refereeing a match he was playing in when a hooker threw a ball into the line out which went a mile out of line to which Owen's commented "Jeez Steve even i'm straighter than that throw" . Just show's that openness humour and banter on the subject is far better nastiness and subversion . That made me chuckle .

Regards EW
Regards , EW

