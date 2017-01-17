It appears Joe Cobb has quit Rugby League, citing, abuse and homophobia from fans as his reason.

Joe was one of the younger generation of referees, bought on to referee in Super League. He seemed to be well thought of.

We all disagree with refereeing decisions and make it known, but for it to come to this. I do wonder.

You have to admire people like Joe who are prepared to take on the job of refereeing, at any level. The truth is, no ref no game.

I do not think he was too bad as a ref, I thought he had a good game when we played Salford at the end of last season.

The RFL are in a tricky situation here, with labour laws etc. It is as if they have not got enough on their plate with Bradford.

I for one would wish him all the best for the future. After all he, was only doing his job!