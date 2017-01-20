William Eve wrote: Bradford better than Leeds in so many ways.



Better coach.

Better curry restaurants.

And it's got a Taco Bell.

You've posted some garbage over the years but that just about takes the biscuit.& before you say it, I know what I'm talking about having been brought up & educated in Bradford for the first 21 years of my life.Whenever I go back now it's so depressing though it has actually improved over the past couple of years.Bradford has still got a way to go to even approach Leeds as a city in which to live work & play.Grudgingly, I may concede on the curry restaurants.