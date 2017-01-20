WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 2:59 pm
Am pleased for the long-suffering Bradford fans though.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:19 pm
Bradford better than Leeds in so many ways.

Better coach.
Better curry restaurants.
And it's got a Taco Bell.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 3:30 pm
http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/17031266 :)
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 4:06 pm
William Eve wrote:
Bradford better than Leeds in so many ways.

Better coach.
Better curry restaurants.
And it's got a Taco Bell.


You've posted some garbage over the years but that just about takes the biscuit.
& before you say it, I know what I'm talking about having been brought up & educated in Bradford for the first 21 years of my life.
Whenever I go back now it's so depressing though it has actually improved over the past couple of years.
Bradford has still got a way to go to even approach Leeds as a city in which to live work & play.
Grudgingly, I may concede on the curry restaurants.
My prediction for 2014.
1. Giants 2. Saints 3. Wigan 4. Rhinos 5. Wolves 6. Dragons 7. Hull 8. Salford
9. Hull KR 10. Widnes 11. Bulls 12. Cas 13. Wakefield 14. London

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:20 pm
Old Feller wrote:
You've posted some garbage over the years but that just about takes the biscuit.

Batley by plenty!

Old Feller wrote:
& before you say it, I know what I'm talking about having been brought up & educated in Bradford for the first 21 years of my life. Whenever I go back now it's so depressing though it has actually improved over the past couple of years.

Broadway > Trinity by plenty!

Old Feller wrote:
Bradford has still got a way to go to even approach Leeds as a city in which to live work & play.

Bradford has a permanent skating rink.
Leeds hasn't.
HTH

Old Feller wrote:
Grudgingly, I may concede on the curry restaurants.

Grudgingly?
Not a single curry restaurant in Leeds comes even close to the Top 20 in Bradford.

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:29 pm
William Eve wrote:
I wasn't talking about McGuire.


That actually made me laugh.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:32 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Not impossible that further lessons have been taken on board since then but so much this year is going to depend upon Parcell imo.


If Parcell has dodgy hammy's then he's going to love heavy ground in a British February.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 5:34 pm
William Eve wrote:
Not a single curry restaurant in Leeds comes even close to the Top 20 in Bradford.


Who cares? Curry is cr@p.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Wiiliam Eve Memorial how will we do in 2017? Thread

Post Fri Jan 20, 2017 9:21 pm
Broadway is White Rose in the middle of Bradford at best and puts the city on par with Doncaster at worse!

Bundobust and Tharavadu are both in the Michelin Guide so Leeds can more than match Bradford for curries. We've not even got onto East, Deeva, Manjit's kitchen, Kerala and Hansa’s.

Sheffield had a taco bell before Bradford. Leeds will get one eventually since its a fast food restaurant.

Bradford does have a better cinema than us though..
