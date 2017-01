Gotcha wrote: I have just fallen off my chair at the new that Toovey is to take over at Bradford. Talk about banging your head against a wall. A coach of that quality in Championship rugby, whilst we continue to persist with this idiot who calls himself a coach. We deserve all we get.

If this news is correct (only one media source thus far), one would assume the new owners (Chalmers and Lowe) aims and aspirations are somewhat are higher than the pub team which the club has resembled over the past few years.Toovey or McDermott as coach?Tricky one that... not really