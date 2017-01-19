SmokeyTA wrote:

As I said in the Burrow thread, Last year our defence regressed a bit, our attack regressed massively. We conceded 99 points more than 2015 but scored 354 fewer and that includes a terrible 5 game spell where we conceded 38, 28, 52, 40, 52.



A good defence keeps you in games, your attack can be appalling for 70mins but if your defence has kept you in it, you attack can fire for 10 minutes and win you a game. A good attack makes a good defence much easier.



Our big problem last year was that we didnt really have the game management to help our defence (good long kicking, repeat sets) or the knowledge to build attacks (our last tackle options were terrible) which often left us chasing games and having to try the long range or spectacular which increase the chance of dropped ball, which gave us poorer field position and made defending harder. Whatever his physical issues about his speed and size, i liked the way Lilley learned adapted to this as the season went on.